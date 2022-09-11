In Delhi buses procurement case, LG’s nod for CBI probe
The development comes amid intensifying probe over the Delhi excise policy case.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has cleared a proposal by chief secretary Naresh Kumar to forward a complaint - linked to the alleged corruption in the procurement of 1,000 low-floor buses by the Delhi Transport Corporation - to the CBI. The complaint was received by the LG Secretariat office.
Shortly after, the AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj - at a presser - said: “The CBI could not find 1.5 years ago. Why is the L-G defaming his own government?”
The development comes amid intensifying probe over the Delhi excise policy, which had also led to searches by the central probe agency at the residence of deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia among other locations. The AAP and the BJP have been locked in a bitter standoff as both sides accuse each other of corruption. The BJP has been lashing out at the ruling party in the national capital, alleging corruption not just over the liquor policy but in the education sector too.
Last month, amid the trading of barbs, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had alleged that the BJP was making attempts at toppling the elected government in Delhi, claiming that the rival party had set aside ₹800 crore for this. He even had a floor test in the state assembly, which he said was a message that the Operation Lotus - or attempts to topple the government - had failed.
Amid high drama, the assembly saw protests from both sides with the AAP seeking probe against LG Saxena, and the BJP demanding Manish Sisodia's resignation.
The BJP had even urged the L-G to probe the AAP's horse-trading claims.
Meanwhile, a matter linked to the bus procurement case is also in the Delhi High Court. Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot had last year approached the high court with his civil defamation lawsuit against the BJP's Vijender Gupta, seeking ₹5 crore in damages, accusing him of making scandalous statements over procurement of 1,000 low floor buses.
On Wednesday, the court asked the two leaders to explore the possibility of settling the defamation case.
-
Gold worth ₹5.8Cr being smuggled in a belt seized at Mumbai Airport
In yet another foiled smuggling attempt, customs officers at the Mumbai Airport seized 12 kg of gold from a group Sudanese passengers. The gold has been valued at Rs 5.38 crore. A total of 12 passengers, it has been reported, were involved in the gold smuggling bid. "A total of six passengers have been detained and six others are being deported,” a customer officer told news agency ANI.
-
Congress sends 10 dosas to Tejasvi Surya after viral video amid Bengaluru flood
The Congress has slammed Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya for allegedly loitering around eateries to taste Dosas when parts of Bengaluru were facing severe floods. On Saturday, the Congress workers sent ten different Dosas from popular restaurants in the city to @ Tejasvi _ Surya alleging that he is only worried about the popularity of restaurants and not about people. Congress spokesperson Lavanya Ballal shared a video of Tejasvi tasting dosa which went viral drawing flak.
-
Levana Suites fire: 15 officials suspended, 4 retired personnel face action
Fifteen officers have been placed under suspension for alleged laxity in respect to the Levana Suites hotel fire that claimed four lives in Lucknow on September 5. Besides, action under applicable rules would be taken against four retired officials. A departmental inquiry has been ordered against the officials as well. The five departments, whose officers face action include the departments of home, energy, appointment, housing and urban planning (Lucknow Development Authority) and excise.
-
Literacy matters: Imparting knowledge, one gen at a time
Willing to share their knowledge among those who might not be as privileged as them, are some city-based youngsters. These youngsters, many of who are students or recent graduates of Delhi University, share what it takes to raise awareness around the importance of literacy as a matter of dignity and a tool for a more literate and sustainable society. Kaushal also teaches young underprivileged girls about menstrual hygiene and its importance.
-
Sangrur: Government employees protest, seek restoration of old pension scheme
Thousands of government employees led by the joint pensioners' front of Punjab and UT on Saturday staged a protest against the state government and blocked the Sangrur-Barnala road for hours. They gathered at the grain market and marched towards the Sangrur-Barnala road. Leader of the front, Baaz Singh Khaira, said before the assembly elections, finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema had promised to accept their demands, but the government is running away from it now.
