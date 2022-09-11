In Delhi buses procurement case, LG’s nod for CBI probe

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has cleared a proposal by chief secretary Naresh Kumar to forward a complaint - linked to the alleged corruption in the procurement of 1,000 low-floor buses by the Delhi Transport Corporation - to the CBI. The complaint was received by the LG Secretariat office.

Shortly after, the AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj - at a presser - said: “The CBI could not find 1.5 years ago. Why is the L-G defaming his own government?”

The development comes amid intensifying probe over the Delhi excise policy, which had also led to searches by the central probe agency at the residence of deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia among other locations. The AAP and the BJP have been locked in a bitter standoff as both sides accuse each other of corruption. The BJP has been lashing out at the ruling party in the national capital, alleging corruption not just over the liquor policy but in the education sector too.

AAP Chief Spokesperson Shri @Saurabh_MLAgk Addressing an Important Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/mLr59BQ8Eq — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) September 11, 2022

Last month, amid the trading of barbs, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had alleged that the BJP was making attempts at toppling the elected government in Delhi, claiming that the rival party had set aside ₹800 crore for this. He even had a floor test in the state assembly, which he said was a message that the Operation Lotus - or attempts to topple the government - had failed.

Amid high drama, the assembly saw protests from both sides with the AAP seeking probe against LG Saxena, and the BJP demanding Manish Sisodia's resignation.

The BJP had even urged the L-G to probe the AAP's horse-trading claims.

Meanwhile, a matter linked to the bus procurement case is also in the Delhi High Court. Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot had last year approached the high court with his civil defamation lawsuit against the BJP's Vijender Gupta, seeking ₹5 crore in damages, accusing him of making scandalous statements over procurement of 1,000 low floor buses.

On Wednesday, the court asked the two leaders to explore the possibility of settling the defamation case.

