Row over bus procurement: Delhi HC asks minister, Opp MLA to explore settling defamation case
The Delhi high court on Wednesday asked transport minister Kailash Gahlot and Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Vijender Gupta to explore the possibility of settling the defamation case filed by the former over the Opposition MLA’s alleged remarks over the procurement of 1,000 low floor buses
The Delhi high court on Wednesday asked transport minister Kailash Gahlot and Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Vijender Gupta to explore the possibility of settling the defamation case filed by the former over the Opposition MLA’s alleged remarks over the procurement of 1,000 low floor buses.
A bench headed by justice Rajiv Shakdher observed that defamation cases involving political leaders are “only posturing” and asked the counsel for both parties to “explore the possibility to arrive at a settlement”.
The court listed the matter for further hearing on December 20 and asked both parties to file their written submissions in four weeks.
Later on Wednesday, Gupta said, “Today during the proceedings, Gahlot’s counsel approached the court and sought to mutually settle their appeal. It was Gahlot who had challenged the single judge’s interim order which was against them and now he himself is trying to create an environment to settle the plaint. We will reply to the court’s query.”
Last year, Gahlot had approached the high court with his civil defamation lawsuit against Gupta and sought ₹5 crore in damages from the BJP leader, accusing him of making scandalous statements over procurement of 1,000 low floor buses by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).
Besides seeking a direction restraining Gupta from posting/ tweeting/publishing any defamatory or scandalous or factually incorrect posts on social media platforms and giving interviews, writing articles and blogs in respect of purchase of low floor buses, the suit before the single judge also sought the removal of the allegedly defamatory content from social media.
On March 7, the single judge had refused to restrain Gupta from publishing or tweeting anything relating to the procurement of the buses and said no one should be prevented from expressing their opinion, including suspicions or doubts, on government’s transaction of business unless blatant lies and falsehoods adversely affecting national interest are disseminated through social media platforms.
The single judge had stated the fact cannot be overlooked that both the parties are public figures and members of the legislative assembly, and that an interim order would amount to restraining Gupta from raising issues of public importance.
The minister had earlier argued that Gupta had doubted his integrity with relation to the purchase of the buses despite his getting a clean chit by a high-powered committee.
-
Law minister Rijiju trains guns at Kejriwal over report of pending salaries in Punjab
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday attacked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over a news report that the party-led Punjab government is yet to clear the salaries of its employees for August. Rijiju said, “Kejriwal wants to make India World's No 1 but what has he done to Punjab within a year?”
-
BSF foils cross-border smuggling bid in Fazilka, seizes 8.5kg drugs, ammunition
The Border Security Force on Wednesday foiled a cross-border smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers and recovered 6kg heroin, 2.5kg opium and 50 cartridges in Fazilka. The contraband was discovered after BSF personnel of the 66th battalion, posted at the Mohar Jamsher border outpost in the Abohar sector noticed suspicious movement across the fence in the morning. Earlier on Tuesday, the BSF had seized 3.7 kg of heroin in Jhangad Bhaini village.
-
BJP's Ruby Asif Khan steps out to immerse Ganesh idol despite death threats
Even death threats and a fatwa issued against BJP leader Ruby Asif Khan for installing Lord Ganesh idol at her residence in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, did not deter her from stepping out to immerse the idol with due diligence in Narora Ghat with heavy security. Ruby Asif Khan, who has been receiving death threats since she installed Lord Ganesh's idol at her residence, said that she is not scared of the fatwa and threats.
-
PM Modi pays respects to late Karnataka minister Umesh Katti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to the late cabinet minister of Karnataka, Umesh Katti, who breathed his last on Tuesday night. Umesh Katti was a minister for forest, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs departments of Karnataka government. Umesh Katti was in the news earlier for demanding a separate state for the northern Karnataka region for its development (deeplink story pls).
-
₹20,000-cr Faridkot royal property dispute: Apex court upholds HC order
Putting an end to the 30-year-long fight for inheriting the royal riches of the erstwhile maharaja of Faridkot, Sir Harinder Singh Brar, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Punjab and Haryana high court's order awarding the majority share in the ₹20,000-crore property to his daughters –Amrit Kaur and Deepinder Kaur – and dissolved the Maharawal Khewaji Trust, which had been looking after the properties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics