Delhi: Light and sound to replace crackers in Ravana effigies this Dussehra

With the ban on firecrackers in place in the national Capital, Ramlila organisers are relying on light and sound effects to achieve the desired results while burning effigies of Ravana on Dussehra this year.

Arjun Kumar, president of the Lav Kush Ramlila Committee at Red Fort, said they have resolved to celebrate a green Dussehra this year, and added that they will present a plant to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal who will attend the celebrations on Wednesday.

Even though no firecrackers will be used, the sound show will still create the, and it will appear as if firecrackers are being burst, he said.

Prakash Barathi, secretary of the Nav Shri Dharmik Lila Committee, which is also staged at Red Fort grounds, said even though they have received no specific order on use of crackers in effigies, but added they also plan to use light and sound effects while burning effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkarna and Meghnad.

“We plan to use lights around the effigies and firecracker sounds will played on loudspeakers. This will be coordinated with the effigy burning to create the firecrackers effects,” said Barathi.

There were no Dussehra or Ramlila celebrations across Delhi over the last two years, owing to restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2019, green firecrackers were allowed to be used for Dussehra celebrations.

However, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai this year announced a complete ban on all types of firecrackers till January 1, 2023. A notification released by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on September 14, 2022, said the ban included restrictions on manufacturing, storage, selling and bursting of firecrackers, including sales being done through online platforms.

Ravi Jain of Shri Dharmic Leela Committee -- which is held at Madhav Das Park, Red Fort, and is completing 100 years this year -- said a coordinated laser light and sound show along with effigy burning will make sure that firecrackers are not missed. “The last two years, there were no celebrations and in 2019, green crackers were allowed. This year, we have adapted and plan to use lights and laser to create a visual effect, while there will be sounds similar to bursting of firecrackers, along with music,” he said, adding that they are going to burn 75 to 83 feet high effigies this year.

Vijay Sarthi, incharge at the Shri Ram Lila Committee which is held at Ramlila Maidan, though the government may have allowed use of green crackers, but added that light and sound will be used to achieve the desired effect. “You will not see the same visual impact that firecrackers would bring, with the effigy quickly bursting into flames and breaking apart like it did in previous years. It will be a slightly slower burning process but the sound of crackers will be played on loudspeakers,” he said.

To ensure compliance of the ban on crackers, the Delhi government has formed 210 teams which will be carrying out monitoring of markets and Dussehra grounds on Wednesday, officials said. “There is a strict ban on firecrackers, including for Dussehra. Only the effigy can be burnt and teams are already deployed across Delhi to crack down on violators found to be selling, storing or manufacturing crackers,” said an environment department official.

Those found bursting firecrackers will be penalized under section 188 of the IPC (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) by the Delhi Police, which carries a sentence of up to 6 months and a fine of ₹1,000. However, fines up to ₹1 lakh can be imposed under the noise pollution rules, for repeat offenders.

