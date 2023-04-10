Delhi likely to get warmer next week, IMD predicts temperature up to 40 degrees

After a long spell of rains and cold weather, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted that the national capital is likely to get warmer in the coming week, with the temperature touching up to 40 degrees Celsius. However, a heatwave is unlikely, head of the IMD's regional forecasting center Kuldeep Srivastava said, reported news agency PTI.

On Monday, Delhi saw a maximum temperature of 34.9 degrees Celsius - the highest this year so far.

On Monday, Delhi saw a maximum temperature of 34.9 degrees Celsius - the highest this year so far.

“Dry weather is predicted in Delhi for at least a week. Maximum temperatures are likely to touch the 38-degrees Celsius mark by April 15-16 in the absence of any Western Disturbance. The mercury may hit the 40-degree Celsius mark at isolated places in the capital by April 17,” Srivastava said as quoted by PTI.

Notably, Delhi saw a total of nine heatwave days last year in April and recorded the city's second hottest April in 2022 with a monthly average maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius. The first hottest April was witnessed in 1951.

Earlier, the weather agency had predicted isolated heatwave conditions over parts of northwest and east India on some days between April 13 and 19.

On Saturday, an IMD scientist had said, “Now, northwest India and most parts of central India are seeing dry conditions. The thunderstorms have stopped and we are not expecting any Western Disturbances. Now, temperatures are near normal but since dry conditions are expected to continue, heat will rise and a heatwave may set in over isolated parts of northwest and east India after a week."

(With inputs from PTI)