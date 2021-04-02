Delhi likely to see windy day today, air quality moderate

Delhi is likely to see a windy day on Friday as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

The minimum temperature on Friday is likely to be 17 degrees Celsius while maximum temperature is predicted to be 34 degrees Celsius with strong surface winds during the daytime.

The minimum temperature on Thursday was 18.4 degrees Celsius and maximum temperature was 34 degrees Celsius -- one notch above normal.

Delhi’s air quality stayed in the moderate category on Friday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 194. On Thursday, the average 24-hour AQI had been 182, which is also in the moderate category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

On Thursday, Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “..High winds and boundary layer heights are leading to better and faster ventilation helping to flesh out suspended dust aerosols. AQI is likely to stay in the Moderate to Poor category for the next three days. Hence, no highly significant impact on AQI would be felt except movement of much bigger Aerosols.”