Delhi live-in partner murder: Accused lived with wife and kids, faced six cases

Delhi Police on Saturday said Manpreet Singh - arrested on Friday for allegedly murdering his live-in partner - has a wife and children and lived with them in the city's Paschim Vihar neighbourhood. Police also said Singh had been friends with the murdered woman - Rekha Rani - for five to six years and killed her because of some financial issues.

"Investigation revealed he is married and lived with (his) wife and children. He was friends with this woman for past 5-6 years and visited her often. They often quarrelled," Ghanshyam Bansal, deputy commissioner of police (west Delhi) told news agency ANI.

He said Rani had been living with her daughter and had injuries on her face and neck; these had been inflicted with a sharp weapon that was discovered at the location.

"She had injuries on her face and neck inflicted by a sharp object. We found a sharp object at the crime scene. The deceased and her daughter were living on rent for past few years. Accused is a previous offender and has six cases against him," Bansal said.

According to police, the murder came to light after the Tilak Nagar Police Station received a call at noon on Friday regarding a quarrel in a house that was locked from the outside.

A police team reached the spot and met a girl who said she was unable to find her mother and suspected she may have been harmed by her partner, who was also missing.

Ravindra Singh Yadav, special commissioner of police (Crime Branch), said, "Accused had escaped in his Hyundai i20 car to his native village in Punjab’s Patiala soon after committing the murder."

