Delhi logs 55.6% June rain deficit as heatwave persists, monsoon delayed

Delhi has recorded a rainfall deficit of more than 50% in June, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, even as the city recorded its second consecutive heatwave day on Monday, with the maximum temperature touching 42.4°C. Scattered showers and strong winds, however, brought brief relief to parts of the city towards the end of the day.

IMD has issued yellow alerts for thunderstorms till Thursday, while experts attribute the delayed monsoon to El Nino, weak western disturbances and easterly winds. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

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According to IMD forecasts, the southwest monsoon is expected to arrive only after July 4, later than the normal onset date of June 27.

Monday’s maximum temperature at Safdarjung, Delhi’s representative weather station, was 5°C above normal and met the criteria for a heatwave. “Heatwave conditions have been realised at many places over Delhi. This is the second consecutive day of heatwave conditions over the city. However, it is unlikely to continue on Tuesday due to thunderstorm activity over Haryana and Delhi and the possibility of very light rainfall or drizzle over parts of south Delhi,” an IMD official said.

IMD declares a heatwave when the maximum temperature exceeds 40°C and is at least 4.5°C above normal, or reaches 45°C irrespective of departure, at a minimum of two weather stations for two consecutive days. Delhi had also recorded heatwave conditions on Sunday, when the maximum reached 41.8°C. The minimum temperature on Monday settled at 31.1°C, which was 3.2°C above the normal minimum of 27.9°C for the June 25-29 period.

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The city recorded a maximum of 42.4°C and a second consecutive heatwave day before evening thunderstorms brought a temporary dip in temperatures. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

{{^usCountry}} Mahesh Palawat, vice president of Skymet Weather, attributed the high temperatures to dry winds and limited cloud cover. “Delhi has seen high temperatures recently due to dry winds flowing over the city and a lack of cloud cover until the afternoon... We think that by July 1 or 2, pre-monsoon activities will begin, with scattered rain lowering the temperature. The monsoon is likely to reach Delhi around July 4,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mahesh Palawat, vice president of Skymet Weather, attributed the high temperatures to dry winds and limited cloud cover. “Delhi has seen high temperatures recently due to dry winds flowing over the city and a lack of cloud cover until the afternoon... We think that by July 1 or 2, pre-monsoon activities will begin, with scattered rain lowering the temperature. The monsoon is likely to reach Delhi around July 4,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Conditions eased somewhat by evening as scattered thunderstorms, light rain and gusty winds swept across parts of the city. Till 5.30pm, IMD recorded only trace rainfall at Lodhi Road. During the thunderstorm activity between 4.30pm and 6.30pm, temperatures fell from 39.9°C to 34.5°C in Najafgarh, 41.1°C to 33.8°C in Jafarpur, 42°C to 35°C in Palam and 42°C to 39°C at Safdarjung.

IMD has issued yellow alerts for thunderstorms and gusty winds from Tuesday to Thursday. Light rain is forecast for Friday, with more widespread rainfall and thunderstorm activity expected over the weekend.

According to IMD, Delhi had received 32.91mm of rainfall till June 29 against the normal June average of 74.1mm at Safdarjung, the city’s representative weather station – placing it at a deficit of 55.6%.

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The city recorded 107.02mm of rain in June 2025, 243.4mm in 2024 and 101.7mm in 2023. This year’s rainfall is the lowest for June since 2022, when 24.5mm was recorded.

Ashwary Tiwari, founder of Indiametsky Weather, attributed Delhi’s June rainfall deficit to multiple factors. “The biggest factor is El Nino, which is causing monsoon drivers to remain weak. Western disturbances lost strength before reaching Delhi, leading to a lack of pre-monsoon activity. Warm easterly winds also prevented moisture from rising, while the monsoon trough has not passed over Delhi this year,” he said.