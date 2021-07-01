Delhi logs 94 new Covid-19 infections, 4 deaths in 24 hours; active caseload dips slightly

Delhi on Thursday reported 93 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) taking the city’s cumulative tally to 1,434,281 cases so far, a bulletin from the health department showed. The daily positivity rate was 0.12% according to the bulletin. Also, four people lost their lives to the infection in the previous 24 hours as the death toll reached 24,981.

Active caseload witnessed a slight decline and currently stands at 1,357. It fell by 22 cases from the 1,379 reported previously on Wednesday. Meanwhile, 111 people recovered from the disease in the previous 24 hours and the cumulative recoveries climbed to 1,407,943.

Daily new infections in Delhi continued to remain above 90 for the second consecutive day as 94 people had tested Covid-19 positive previously on Wednesday. Earlier on June 28 (Monday), 59 new cases were detected, the lowest single-day spike in Delhi since April 2020.

As many as 76,468 samples were tested for the disease in the last 24 hours. With this the number of cumulative samples tested rose to 21,559,572 and the tests per million count in the city stands at 1,134,714, data from the bulletin showed.

The cumulative positivity rate stands at 6.65% and the case fatality rate (CFR) was recorded at 1.74% as per the latest data. The city currently has 1,349 containment zones in effect and 314 patients are under home isolation.

In the last 24 hours, 146,161 beneficiaries received a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Delhi. This includes the 121,769 people who were given the first dose and 24,392, who were given the second. With this 7,900,147 people have been immunised against Covid-19 in the city, of whom, 6,094,386 have received their first dose and 1,805,761 have received their second, data from the bulletin showed.

