Delhi: Man arrested for posting woman’s photos online
New Delhi: A 22-year-old former Indian Railways catering staff was arrested for allegedly posting and videos of a woman on social media along with her phone number, claiming that she was available for “sex chat”.
Police said the accused allegedly wanted to take revenge on the woman as he thought she was the reason why her sister broke up with him.
Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Sameer Sharma identified the accused as Amit Yadav, native of Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur and resident of north-east Delhi’s Karawal Nagar.
Police said that on May 10, a woman approached cyber police station, claiming that she is receiving multiple messages and calls from people for “sex chat”.
“The team worked meticulously and all the technical points of view were examined. After discrete local enquiry and a long electronic surveillance, details from WhatsApp, analysis of IP addresses and call detail records of the suspected mobile numbers were obtained. Through the technical information, it was found that Yadav had created and used the WhatsApp account on the virtual number and he was the one who circulated the phone number of the victim. He was subsequently arrested,” said Sharma.
During questioning, Yadav allegedly told police that in January 2020, when he was working as a catering staff in Indian Railways, he met a girl during one of the train journeys and exchanged phone numbers with her, following which they got into a relationship.
However, the girl was due to get married and her family objected to their relationship. “The girl’s sister called Yadav, scolded him and asked him to stay away from her sister,” Sharma said.
Subsequently, the accused allegedly told police, he decided to take revenge and started to learn about creating a WhatsApp account on a virtual number from YouTube. “He started forwarding the mobile number of the complainant to unknown persons through a virtual WhatsApp account. When people called him, he did not take the call and instead, sent them pornographic pictures and videos,” the DCP said.
-
Free rides on 150 new e-buses for 3 days as Delhi govt bolsters fleet
The Delhi government will roll out 150 new electric buses on Tuesday and allow free rides on them for three days, transport minister Kailash Gahlot announced on Monday. The government will also hold a social media contest by asking people to take selfies in the buses and post it on their profiles for a chance to win the iPads.
-
Dug-up lanes, daily traffic jams irk peth residents
Pune: Residents of peth areas have been living a daily ordeal since last few weeks as the narrow roads are choked with vehicles, causing traffic jams, due to the ongoing digging work for pipeline repairs. Pune Municipal Corporation has dug up roads in Sadashiv peth, Bajirao road, Laxmi road and Shaniwar peth as part of its underground pipeline repairs project started a few months ago.
-
Vinai Kumar Saxena appointed LG of Delhi
Vinai Kumar Saxena, who worked in the private sector for three decades before heading the Khadi and Village Industries Commission of the central government for six years, was named as the new lieutenant governor of Delhi on Monday. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to talk about Baijal's and welcome Saxena, 64. Saxena is a Kanpur University alumnus and a licensed pilot.
-
Four drown in Ganga as boat capsizes
Four persons drowned when a boat capsized in the Ganga, near Prabhakar Ghat, here, on Monday. As the boat carrying six persons capsized, two people were rescued. A senior police officer said that five persons from Tundala were on a visit to Varanasi. They went to a ghat and hired a boat for boating. The boat capsized and all six people, including the boatman, started drowning.
-
Tender submitted by Tata Motors not as per stipulations: BEST to HC
Mumbai The bids submitted by Tata Motors for purchasing 1,400 single decker electric buses was rejected as they deviated from tender conditions, the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport said in its response to the petition filed by Tata Motors challenging the rejection of their tender. On Monday, before a division bench of justices PD Naik and Abhay Ahuja, BEST contended that the petition was baseless and ought to be dismissed.
