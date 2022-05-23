Delhi: Man arrested for posting woman’s photos online

New Delhi: A 22-year-old former Indian Railways catering staff was arrested for allegedly posting and videos of a woman on social media along with her phone number, claiming that she was available for “sex chat”.

Police said the accused allegedly wanted to take revenge on the woman as he thought she was the reason why her sister broke up with him.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Sameer Sharma identified the accused as Amit Yadav, native of Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur and resident of north-east Delhi’s Karawal Nagar.

Police said that on May 10, a woman approached cyber police station, claiming that she is receiving multiple messages and calls from people for “sex chat”.

“The team worked meticulously and all the technical points of view were examined. After discrete local enquiry and a long electronic surveillance, details from WhatsApp, analysis of IP addresses and call detail records of the suspected mobile numbers were obtained. Through the technical information, it was found that Yadav had created and used the WhatsApp account on the virtual number and he was the one who circulated the phone number of the victim. He was subsequently arrested,” said Sharma.

During questioning, Yadav allegedly told police that in January 2020, when he was working as a catering staff in Indian Railways, he met a girl during one of the train journeys and exchanged phone numbers with her, following which they got into a relationship.

However, the girl was due to get married and her family objected to their relationship. “The girl’s sister called Yadav, scolded him and asked him to stay away from her sister,” Sharma said.

Subsequently, the accused allegedly told police, he decided to take revenge and started to learn about creating a WhatsApp account on a virtual number from YouTube. “He started forwarding the mobile number of the complainant to unknown persons through a virtual WhatsApp account. When people called him, he did not take the call and instead, sent them pornographic pictures and videos,” the DCP said.