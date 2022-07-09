Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi: Man dies after attack by miscreants, 1 dies in encounter with police
delhi news

Delhi: Man dies after attack by miscreants, 1 dies in encounter with police

Police said the man who died after alleged attack by miscreants has seven criminal cases registered against him. He said his name is Tushar but later his identity was established as Akash
The police have arrested three miscreants while others ran away. (Representative Image)
Published on Jul 09, 2022 11:40 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A 23-year-old man from Delhi’s New Usmanpur area was shot dead on Friday night during an encounter with police and his three associates have been arrested while the police were trying to nab the attackers of a man who succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (north east) Sanjay Kumar Sain said that the deceased has been identified as Aakash, resident of Kartar Nagar. The arrested have been identified as Vishal, Monu and Nikhil.

Police said that on Friday, around 8.30pm, the team noticed an injured person, Tushar, who said his name is Tushar. He said five-six people attacked him and snatched his mobile phone. He had a sharp injury and was sent to a hospital for treatment.

Acting on the information, police said, the team moved towards Khadar area in search of suspects and reached deep in the jungle around one-and-a-half km where they noticed seven -eight suspicious persons in a lonely place at such late and dark hours. “The police personnel disclosing their identity asked them to come out. But suddenly, they opened two fires upon the police team. Police personnel somehow saved themselves and again warned them to surrender but they did not pay any heed to the request and again fired upon the police team. Having no other option, sub inspector Nitin retaliated in his self-defence as well as the safety of team members resultantly bullet hit one of them and he fell down while taking advantage of the dark other miscreants ran away,” the DCP said.

RELATED STORIES

The injured person, whose identity was later established as Aakash, was shifted to JPC hospital for treatment but later he was referred to LNJP hospital, where he died during treatment, police said adding that Akash has seven criminal cases registered against him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP