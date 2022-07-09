Delhi: Man dies after attack by miscreants, 1 dies in encounter with police

A 23-year-old man from Delhi’s New Usmanpur area was shot dead on Friday night during an encounter with police and his three associates have been arrested while the police were trying to nab the attackers of a man who succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (north east) Sanjay Kumar Sain said that the deceased has been identified as Aakash, resident of Kartar Nagar. The arrested have been identified as Vishal, Monu and Nikhil.

Police said that on Friday, around 8.30pm, the team noticed an injured person, Tushar, who said his name is Tushar. He said five-six people attacked him and snatched his mobile phone. He had a sharp injury and was sent to a hospital for treatment.

Acting on the information, police said, the team moved towards Khadar area in search of suspects and reached deep in the jungle around one-and-a-half km where they noticed seven -eight suspicious persons in a lonely place at such late and dark hours. “The police personnel disclosing their identity asked them to come out. But suddenly, they opened two fires upon the police team. Police personnel somehow saved themselves and again warned them to surrender but they did not pay any heed to the request and again fired upon the police team. Having no other option, sub inspector Nitin retaliated in his self-defence as well as the safety of team members resultantly bullet hit one of them and he fell down while taking advantage of the dark other miscreants ran away,” the DCP said.

The injured person, whose identity was later established as Aakash, was shifted to JPC hospital for treatment but later he was referred to LNJP hospital, where he died during treatment, police said adding that Akash has seven criminal cases registered against him.