Delhi: Man dies after attack by miscreants, 1 dies in encounter with police
A 23-year-old man from Delhi’s New Usmanpur area was shot dead on Friday night during an encounter with police and his three associates have been arrested while the police were trying to nab the attackers of a man who succumbed to his injuries, police said.
Deputy commissioner of police (north east) Sanjay Kumar Sain said that the deceased has been identified as Aakash, resident of Kartar Nagar. The arrested have been identified as Vishal, Monu and Nikhil.
Police said that on Friday, around 8.30pm, the team noticed an injured person, Tushar, who said his name is Tushar. He said five-six people attacked him and snatched his mobile phone. He had a sharp injury and was sent to a hospital for treatment.
Acting on the information, police said, the team moved towards Khadar area in search of suspects and reached deep in the jungle around one-and-a-half km where they noticed seven -eight suspicious persons in a lonely place at such late and dark hours. “The police personnel disclosing their identity asked them to come out. But suddenly, they opened two fires upon the police team. Police personnel somehow saved themselves and again warned them to surrender but they did not pay any heed to the request and again fired upon the police team. Having no other option, sub inspector Nitin retaliated in his self-defence as well as the safety of team members resultantly bullet hit one of them and he fell down while taking advantage of the dark other miscreants ran away,” the DCP said.
The injured person, whose identity was later established as Aakash, was shifted to JPC hospital for treatment but later he was referred to LNJP hospital, where he died during treatment, police said adding that Akash has seven criminal cases registered against him.
-
38 king cobra eggs hatch at Mangaluru's Pilikula Biological Park
The Pilikula Biological Park in Mangalore may be closed to visitors till Monday due to heavy rainfall that has flooded low-lying enclosures, but it is still welcoming new arrivals - 38 of them, infact. Eggs laid 75 days ago by an eight-year-old king cobra - Nagini - hatched over Thursday and Friday, providing a boost to animal conservationists. A similar project was sanctioned in 2010. The 2021/22 project was the second.
-
This way to a lane of no answers
As part of our 'Walled City dictionary' series that explores the names of Old Delhi places. The dead-end alley looks dull at its mouth, where it meets the main street of Chitli Qabar. The feeling changes on entering. Further ahead, the lane grows more silent. The newer one, towards the entrance, is fronted by a gigantic arch. The older chatta is more discreet. The passage way through this chatta is almost as dark as twilight.
-
DDA, WWF to start dragonfly festival at Sanjay Van in Delhi by month-end
In a bid to increase citizen participation in protecting the city forests, the World Wide Fund for Nature- India (WWF India) and the Delhi Development Authority will jointly organise a dragonfly festival in Sanjay Van at the end of July. Director of environment education, Radhika Suri, WWF India said dragonflies are an indicator of the health of an environment and help to check diseases such as malaria and dengue as they feed on mosquitoes.
-
Delhi: Three drown in Yamuna, hunt on for 4th swimmer
At least three people, including two minors, from Ghaziabad's Loni drowned in the Yamuna when they went for a swim in the river in north Delhi's Burari on Thursday, police said on Friday, and added they were looking for a fourth one who as accompanying them.
-
‘Denied food after birthday party’: Drunk man stabs, hurts 4 women in Delhi
Three sisters and their mother sustained injuries with one of them battling for Pushpa's life at a city hospital as a drunk neighbour stabbed them when they refused Vicky food after a birthday party in Dwarka's Kakrola area, police said on Friday, and added that the accused has been arrested. The family lives in the Bharat Vihar area. Pushpa said their neighbour Vicky, 28, came to their house around midnight after the party got over.
