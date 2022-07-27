Delhi man dies after kite string slits his throat: cops

A 30-year-old man allegedly died of severe bleeding after a kite string (manjha) slits his throat while he was travelling on a motorcycle on Haiderpur Flyover on Monday, said police on Tuesday.

An inquiry has been launched to ascertain “how, and from where the kite string came to the spot”, said police. Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said that the victim — identified as Sumit Ranga, who was a resident of Rohini sector 3 — ran a hardware shop in Burari. Following the incident, some passersby spotted Ranga bleeding on the road, and took to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

The body of the deceased was handed over to his family after a post mortem, said police. “An inquiry is underway to ascertain the details of the incident,” said DCP Rangnani.