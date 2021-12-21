Delhi: Man found dead at GK-1 home was not murdered, say police

A day after a 36-year-old man was found dead at his Greater Kailash flat, police said that according to the autopsy surgeon, he was not smothered to death. They added the possible reason for his death could be 70-80% heart blockage, which may have been caused by substance abuse.

The deceased man, identified as Rahul Thakur, was found dead at home by his landlord, who informed the police. Soon after, a police team rushed to the spot and took the man to the hospital, where he was formally declared dead on arrival.

“After the post-mortem examination, the autopsy surgeon informed us verbally that there was no evidence of smothering. Further, the possible reason for death could be due to 70-80% heart blockage, which could have been due to substance abuse. The final report is expected in two or three days. No arrests have been made yet. There is no official confirmation from doctors about the post-mortem examination. All things will be clear once the report is received. All the people the deceased was in touch with are being interrogated to get clarity about the possible sequence of events on that day,” DCP (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said.

Thakur had been living at the GK house with his mother, but she was not home at the time of the incident, police said.

Police said Thakur was from Jammu & Kashmir and worked at the Delhi Haat Art Gallery. “He had rented the house just one month ago and his mother had gone to their hometown in J&K a few days ago. We found three mobile phones in the house as well. We are enquiring into the matter,” the DCP said on Monday.

Another police officer, who did not wish to be named, said that they scanned CCTV camera footage from the vicinity and saw a person entering Thakur’s house with him and leaving after some time. He was also one of the few people questioned after the incident.

Police said on Monday that they registered a case of murder after the incident was reported.