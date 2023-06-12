Home / Cities / Delhi News / How Delhi man lost car, laptop, phone and 18K cash after drinking with a stranger

How Delhi man lost car, laptop, phone and 18K cash after drinking with a stranger

ByHT News Desk
Jun 12, 2023 03:32 PM IST

The man drove with the stranger to Subhash Chowk. However, he forgot that the vehicle was his own & got out of the car when the stranger asked him to.

One Friday evening, a 30-year-old Delhi resident sought to unwind after a day of work. Little did he know that by the night's end, the employee of a company in Gurugram's Golf Course Road will lose his car, laptop, mobile phone and 18,000 in cash to a stranger, who had joined him for drinks, The Times of India reported.

Delhi police(HT File)
Delhi police(HT File)

Amit Prakash, a resident of Greater Kailash-II, reportedly told the police he was “very drunk” and he stepped out of his own car at Subhash Chowk after the stranger asked him to.

According to the complaint, heavily drunk Prakash had gone to a wine shop on the Golf Course Road after work. He paid 20,000 for one wine bottle that had 2,000.

The shop owner, however, returned 18,000 in cash. After that, he went to his vehicle and started drinking again. Meanwhile, the stranger came and asked him if he too could join Prakash for a few drinks.

According to Prakash, he drove to Subhash Chowk with the stranger. After reaching, he said he “forgot that he was in his own car”, according to the complaint.

From Subhash Chowk, Prakash took an auto to Huda City Centre metro station for home. He realised the mistake next morning, the newspaper added.

The cops are now trying to go through CCTV camera footage to identify the accused, the police said.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
delhi theft case
