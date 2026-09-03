Delhi man held for supplying psychotropic tablets to Assam network with ULFA links

The Delhi Police, in coordination with the Assam Police, arrested a 27-year-old man from Narela for allegedly supplying psychotropic tablets to an interstate narcotics network with suspected links to the banned United Liberation Front of Assam (Independent), police said on Wednesday.

During the investigation, Gogoi allegedly disclosed the involvement of Bhaskar Gogoi, who was subsequently arrested, police said. (Representational image)

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Special commissioner of police (Crime) HGS Dhaliwal said the accused, Apurba Thakur, was wanted in connection with a case registered at Mathurapur police station in Assam’s Charaideo district under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The case dates back to July 17, when Assam Police intercepted a car in Majgaon and allegedly recovered 46.11 grams of heroin concealed in soap boxes inside a hidden compartment in the vehicle. The occupant, identified as Manuj Gogoi of Dibrugarh, was arrested and a case was registered.

During the investigation, Gogoi allegedly disclosed the involvement of Bhaskar Gogoi, who was subsequently arrested, police said.

“Examination of Bhaskar’s mobile phone allegedly revealed VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) communications with one Debasish Dahutia and a person suspected to be a cadre of ULFA-I. Dahutia was later apprehended along with Bitu Hazarika, while the suspected ULFA(I) cadre was identified as Mridupawan Dahutia, who allegedly joined the outfit in 2011,” a senior police officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} Further investigation allegedly revealed that psychotropic tablets were also being sourced from Delhi. Police said a consignment had already been sent from Delhi to Assam but was halted after the arrests in Assam. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further investigation allegedly revealed that psychotropic tablets were also being sourced from Delhi. Police said a consignment had already been sent from Delhi to Assam but was halted after the arrests in Assam. {{/usCountry}}

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“On August 25, Assam Police sought assistance from the Delhi Police crime branch to trace Thakur. The accused was traced to the Narela area, apprehended and handed over to an Assam Police team. He was subsequently arrested by the Assam Police after completing the legal formalities and produced before a Delhi court, which granted four days’ transit remand to take him to Assam for further investigation,” Dhaliwal said.

During interrogation and examination of Thakur’s digital devices, police allegedly found communications between him and Dahutia dating back to 2025. An invoice related to a consignment of psychotropic tablets was also allegedly recovered from his mobile phone.

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Police are also examining the financial trail. An online transaction involving several lakh rupees between Thakur and Boby Gogoi, the wife of accused Bhaskar Gogoi, has been detected, police said.

Thakur was working as a medical representative in 2022 and later began independently trading medicines on a commission basis, police said.