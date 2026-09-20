Delhi man killed, brother injured in scuffle over property dispute in Kalkaji

A 48-year-old man was killed and his brother injured after a scuffle over a property dispute between residents of a building in southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji escalated into violence early Sunday, police said.

A property dispute between residents of a building turned violent, leaving a 48-year-old man dead and his brother injured.

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Deputy commissioner of police (south east) Vinit Kumar said the incident took place around 12.03am at L Block in Kalkaji, following an argument outside the building that escalated into an exchange of words and subsequently a scuffle.

“The brothers, Manjeet Singh alias Bunty and Dilbag Singh, were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre. Manjeet was declared dead on arrival at the hospital, while Dilbag is undergoing treatment,” he said.

A police control room call regarding the quarrel was received at the Kalkaji police station, following which a team was sent to the spot. During the preliminary inquiry, police learnt that the scuffle had taken place between residents of the ground and third floors of the building over a property issue.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said they are examining CCTV camera footage from the area to establish the sequence of events and identify all those involved in the altercation. Multiple teams have been formed to trace and apprehend the persons allegedly involved in the scuffle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said they are examining CCTV camera footage from the area to establish the sequence of events and identify all those involved in the altercation. Multiple teams have been formed to trace and apprehend the persons allegedly involved in the scuffle. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said legal action is being initiated and further investigation is underway.