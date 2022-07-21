Delhi man kills daughter, injures wife, 2 other daughters during domestic dispute

An 18-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her father, and her sisters and mother injured during a domestic dispute which escalated at their residence in northeast Delhi’s Karawal Nagar on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain identified the suspect as Bhim Sen alias Pappu, a resident of Jain Colony, Johripur, who is unemployed.

Police said they received a call at the Karawal Nagar police station informing them that a man had attacked his wife and daughters. “At 1.05pm, we received a call informing us that a person had attacked his wife and daughters with pieces of glass and the injured persons were admitted to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital by one of their relatives,” an officer said.

Police said that around 7.15am on Thursday, Bhim Sen quarrelled with his wife over a domestic issue. The argument escalated and he allegedly attacked her with a piece of glass from a broken windowpane. Hearing their mother cry, the daughters intervened to save her, but the father attacked them as well. One of the daughters was injured in the stomach, while the other women were injured in the chest and hands.

Bhim Sen then fled, and the women called their relatives who took them to the hospital.

Police said that during treatment, the 18-year-old daughter succumbed to her injuries while the 23-year-old is still under treatment. The 42-year-old mother and her 21-year-old daughter have been discharged after treatment, police said.

The DCP said that teams have been formed to nab the suspect and a case on charges of murder has been registered.