delhi news

Delhi man kills wife, children; hangs himself

Although the exact reason behind the crime is still being ascertained, the police are suspecting that a dispute between the couple may have led to the deaths
By Karn Pratap Singh
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 11:54 AM IST
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The bodies of a 31-year-old Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus driver, his 28-year-old wife and two children -- aged 6 and 3 -- were found at their flat near Rohini in outer Delhi early Thursday, police said.

While the woman and the two children were found stabbed, the DTC employee was found hanging from a ceiling fan. Prime facie, it appears that the man first stabbed his wife and children and then killed himself. Police recovered a suicide note from the crime scene, said deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal.

Although the exact reason behind the crime is still being ascertained, the police are suspecting that a dispute between the couple may have led to the deaths.

The police said that the couple and their children lived on the second floor of a three-storey building. The DTC bus driver’s parents and grandmother live on the ground floor while the second floor is occupied by his brother and his wife.

On Wednesday morning, when nobody left the second floor, the family members went to check on them and found the door locked from inside. As nobody was responding from inside, the family panicked and called the police. They broke open the door and found all four dead, said a police officer associated with the case.

