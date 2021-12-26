Delhi: Man pose as magistrate to escape fine for wrong side driving, held

New Delhi: A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly impersonating a judicial officer and intimidating police personnel after they stopped his car for violating traffic rules, at Rani Jhansi Road in central Delhi on Saturday, senior police officers said.

Police said they recovered a pistol with six cartridges, a fake identity card of a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) prosecutor, another fake ID similar to the one issued by Bar Council of India, fake shield, medals, and a visiting card of a chief judicial magistrate (CJM), allegedly from the possession of the alleged impersonator. Police said he also used a red beacon on top of his vehicle, in contravention of a 2017 ban.

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Shweta Chauhan said that around 7.30pm on Saturday, personnel were checking for traffic violations at Rani Jhansi Road when they spotted a blue Renault car coming from the wrong side. “The car was stopped and the person driving it was asked to produce his driving licence. The man started arguing with the police personnel after introducing himself as Lavleesh Sharma, and claiming that he was a CJM in Gurugram,” said the DCP.

“When he was asked to produce his ID card, the man began threatening the police staff, who informed the local Paharganj police station about the matter. A sub-inspector reached there and searched the car as well as Sharma. An illegal pistol with six bullets was found along with many fake IDs and documents. After verification, Sharma turned out to be an impersonator and was arrested in a case of forgery, impersonation, possessing illegal firearms, and obstructing police personnel from performing their duties,” said DCP Chauhan.