Delhi man threatens woman of acid attack; FIR lodged

A 19-year-old woman has alleged that a 27-year-old man living in her neighbourhood in Shashi Garden near Mayur Vihar Phase-1 in east Delhi tried to drag her inside his vehicle, took out a small bottle from his pocket and threatened her of an acid attack if she refused to accompany him for a celebration on the eve of New Year.

The woman told the police in her complaint that she somehow saved herself from the situation and telephonically informed her family members about the incident.

On Wednesday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Saurabh Bhardwaj highlighted the incident on Twitter, targeting Delhi lieutenant governor (LG) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “One more case - Attack on girl in broad daylight - What are BJP and L-G doing?,” Bhardwaj tweeted.

Thereafter, the east district police issued a statement, sharing details of the case.

In the statement, deputy commissioner of police (east), Amrutha Guguloth said that a complaint was received at Pandav Nagar police station wherein it was alleged that one Yugvender Yadav, 27-year-old resident of Shashi Garden, who runs a grocery shop with his father in the neighbourhood, had threatened a 19-year-old woman living in his neighbourhood that he will throw acid on her if she did not marry him. A case of wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation was registered on January 1 on the basis of the complaint.

“Subsequently, the woman’s statement was recorded under Section 164 CrPC by the magistrate and Sections 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) and 354D (stalking) were added to the first information report (FIR),” Guguloth said. HT has seen a copy of the FIR.

“No injury was caused to the woman in the incident. Accused and the woman are known to each other,” Guguloth said adding that the suspect has been absconding since the alleged incident and police are conducting raids to nab him.

The woman in her complaint said, “I had stepped out of my house to buy something when Yadvender blocked my way and forced me to celebrate New Year with him. He started dragging me towards his vehicle (not mentioned in the FIR what vehicle it was).He also told me that he had brought acid for her if she did not go with him for the celebration. He suddenly took out a small bottle from his pocket after which I saved myself from him and ran away.”

