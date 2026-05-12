Delhi mandates thicker green nets at C&D sites

The Delhi government on Monday announced that all construction and demolition (C&D) sites across the city are required to have green nets installed with a minimum thickness of 100 gram per square metre (GSM). The directions, issued by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), also mandate high-intensity dust screens at construction sites with immediate effect. Green nets are set up at construction sites primarily to contain debris, reduce dust pollution, and protect workers and pedestrians from falling materials. (HT Archive)

Green nets are set up at construction sites primarily to contain debris, reduce dust pollution, and protect workers and pedestrians from falling materials.

Officials said that with no threshold on the thickness currently, the existing nets are found to be ineffective in controlling dust, as they allow the dust to largely flow on to the roads.

Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the government is working to tackle pollution, by making policy changes, scientific interventions, technology-backed monitoring and stronger enforcement.

“The new specification addresses a critical compliance gap. While previous directions required the use of tarpaulin or green nets around under-construction buildings and over construction and demolition material, no minimum technical specification had been prescribed so far for the green net,” Sirsa said.

With the minimum thickness of 100 GSM now fixed, the government has moved to ensure that these dust barriers contain particulate matter at source.

“The decision has been taken in view of substantial contribution of construction and demolition activities to dust pollution,” he added.

Experts have agreed that no criteria on the green nets has remained an obvious flaw in Delhi’s dust pollution. “We have a tropical climate and in summers, Delhi has windy conditions. More often than not, dust is flying around and these green tarpaulin nets do little to control dust. It is important to set a minimum thickness threshold so even if it is laid down on construction or demolition items, it can actually keep the dust in place. Similarly for roadside installations, it is important these actually act as a barrier,” said IIT Delhi professor Mukesh Khare, who is also part of an expert committee formed by the government on air pollution.

The order also follows directions by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), which laid down guidelines for dust pollution control and inspection SOPs for C&D projects.

Sirsa further said high-density dust screens are essential for effective dust containment, with the government looking to tackle pollution at the source.

Officials said the government is also working on Dust Portal 2.0, which is envisioned to provide a centralised monitoring and control mechanism for all construction and demolition sites in Delhi.

“Registration of C&D sites on the dust portal has already been made mandatory, and this digital backbone is expected to significantly improve oversight, compliance tracking, and transparency in enforcement. The latest decision on 100 GSM green nets is expected to complement these efforts and further strengthen dust control compliance on the ground,” an official said.

The order has been issued to agencies including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Delhi development Authority (DDA), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), Central Public Works Department (CPWD), PWD and other road-owning or construction bodies.

The Delhi government had introduced a 14-point dust guideline in 2022, making tarpaulin nets or sheets mandatory at construction sites.