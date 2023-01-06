‘BJP’s hooliganism': AAP councillor alleges he was assaulted in MCD house

As high drama ensued at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) house ahead of polls to elect Delhi mayor, the Aam Aadmi Party Friday alleged that Praveen Kumar, a second-time councillor, suffered injuries during the clash and his clothes were torn apart. Meanwhile, Kumar accused the BJP of resorting to hooliganism, alleging a momento was hurled at AAP councillors.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Councillors of both parties clashed and raised slogans against each at the civic centre on Friday and marshals had to be called in to control the situation.

"BJP doing hooliganism. Swearing-in of the nominated councillors was being held first. A ruckus broke out when we objected to it & asked that the swearing-in of elected councillors should be held first. They (BJP) threw a momento," he was quoted by news agency ANI.

Delhi mayor polls LIVE: 'Ruckus by AAP...' v 'hooliganism by BJP' claims

The BJP too retorted with the same allegation against the AAP councillors. "AAP councillors have resorted to hooliganism as soon as their numbers rose from 49 to 134. This 'goonda' party believes in pushing, kicking and following the law. Kejriwal calls leaders and officers to threaten and assault them, so what can you expect from his followers and supporters. #UrbanNaxalAAP", BJP MP Manoj Tiwari tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following the MCD's mayoral election on Friday, Delhi will pick a new mayor, deputy mayor, and speaker of the house. While AAP has fielded Shally Oberoi, BJP has picked Rekha Gupta for the post of mayor.

In the race for deputy mayor's post, AAP's Aaley Mohammad Iqbal and Jalaj Kumar are pitted against Kamal Bagri of the BJP.

The post of mayor sees five single-year terms on a rotation basis, with the first year being reserved for women, the second for open category, third for reserved category, and the remaining two also being in the open category.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail