MCD mayor election LIVE updates: 2 women BJP councillors surrounded, assaulted by AAP counterparts, alleges BJP MP
MCD Mayor Election Live Updates: Delhi is set to go to the mayoral poll on Friday, a month after the counting of votes for its civic body - the Municipal Corporation of Delhi or MCD - took place on December 7.
Delhi is set to elect its first single mayor in ten years after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was unified last year. The first municipal house of the civic body will meet today where the newly elected councillors will take oath. But all eyes will be on the elections to the post of mayor and deputy mayor. In the high-octane civic polls held on December 4, the Aam Aadmi Party won 134 seats to end the Bharatiya Janata Party's 15-year-long reign in the MCD.
The AAP has fielded Shelly Oberoi along with Ashu Thakur. Rekha Gupta, a three-term councillor from Shalimar Bagh, is the BJP's nominee for the mayor poll. The AAP has named Aaley Mohammad Iqbal and Jalaj Kumar as the contenders for deputy mayor's post, who have been pitted against Ram Nagar councillor Kamal Bagri.
However, the elections to the post of mayor and deputy mayor have been mired in controversies with the AAP crying foul over Delhi lieutenant governor's decision to appoint BJP councillor Satya Sharma as the presiding officer of MCD and later the appointment of ten aldermen to the civic body.
Jan 06, 2023 05:14 PM IST
Delhi CM Kejriwal writes letter to Lieutenant Governor Saxena
Highlights the ongoing tussle of his government with the LG, the chief minister of Delhi wrote a 3-page letter requesting to ‘respect the constitution.’
Jan 06, 2023 04:03 PM IST
Two women BJP councillors surrounded, assaulted by AAP counterparts, alleges Parvesh Verma
2 of our councillors - Anita and Inder Kaur were surrounded by AAP's male councillors. 5 of them jostled around Inder Kaur. With a sharp object, they struck her and she suffered a cut. When Anita came to her rescue, she also suffered a cut: Parvesh Verma, BJP MP, reported ANI.
Jan 06, 2023 03:34 PM IST
‘Some AAP councilors were drunk,’ alleges BJP's Mayor candidate Rekha Gupta
AAP fears losing. Climbing on the table of the presiding officer, breaking mics and throwing chairs-the culture they're developing is condemnable. Some of them (AAP councillors) had come to the MCD house after consuming liquor, said Rekha Gupta, BJP's Mayor candidate.
Jan 06, 2023 03:01 PM IST
AAP MLA Atishi hits out at BJP
Jan 06, 2023 02:31 PM IST
‘Attempt to get nominated members vote unconstitutional’: Kejriwal
Mentioning Constitution rules, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that attempt to get nominated members of the house to vote violates Article 243R, and is thus ‘unconstitutional’.
Jan 06, 2023 02:13 PM IST
Explainer: Who are aldermen?
The term "aldermen" traces its origin, the Merriam-webster dictionary states, from Old English ealdorman, from eald (old) + man. The word refers to experts specialized in some areas.
According to the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act of 1957, the Lieutenant Governor ( of the National Capital Territory of Delhi may nominate ten individuals who are above the age of 25 to the corporation. It is expected that these individuals have specialised expertise or experience in municipal administration.
Jan 06, 2023 02:00 PM IST
House adjourned for today, says presiding officer after violent clashes break out between AAP-BJP
Presiding officer Satya Sharma has stated that the house has been adjourned. We have informed LG about the entire situation and he will decide the next date. The house will not resume today."
Jan 06, 2023 01:49 PM IST
Watch: AAP's Praveen Kumar reveals how he was ‘attacked’ by BJP councillors
Jan 06, 2023 01:44 PM IST
House adjourned as clash between BJP, AAP councillors turns violent
The House has been adjourned as violent clashes broke out between AAP, BJP councillors. The tussle began after AAP objected to oath-taking order following the presiding officer's call to ask aldermen to take oath first.
Jan 06, 2023 01:28 PM IST
Section of BJP-AAP councillors resort to fighting
A fight broke out among a section of BJP and AAP councilors as members exchanged blows amid the ongoing ruckus in the House which was due to elect MCD mayor and deputy mayor today. One member made an attempt to throw a chair on others.
Jan 06, 2023 01:25 PM IST
AAP's grave allegations on BJP amid clash in House: ‘Wants to kill…'
Jan 06, 2023 01:12 PM IST
Amid commotion in House, Manoj Tiwari continues to slam AAP
Jan 06, 2023 01:05 PM IST
House proceedings remain disrupted
The AAP councilors continue to remain stationed on top of dais amid chaos in the House. The presiding officer Satya Sharma has appealed them to take their seats.
Jan 06, 2023 12:58 PM IST
‘Frightened at possibility of defeat’: Delhi BJP spokesperson slams AAP
Jan 06, 2023 12:50 PM IST
'When in majority, why afraid?': BJP's Meenakashi Lekhi hits back at AAP over clash in House
“All the ruckus is started by AAP leaders. This is because they are unaware of the rules. When they are in majority, why are they afraid? AAP MPs do the same in Rajya Sabha as well. They should allow voting,” said BJP MP and Union minister Meenakashi Lekhi over the ongoing clash in the Civic Centre between AAP-BJP members.
Jan 06, 2023 12:46 PM IST
'BJP wants to take MCD by dishonesty': AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj amid ruckus in House
“Till date in the history of MCD, the nominated councilor has never voted in the House. Want to take possession of MCD by dishonesty. BJP people will not let your hooliganism go on,” AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj tweets amid ruckus in the House.
Jan 06, 2023 12:43 PM IST
Commotion continues at Civic Centre as BJP-AAP clash, raise slogans
Jan 06, 2023 12:38 PM IST
AAP's councillor Praveen Kumar alleges violence by BJP members amid clash in House
Jan 06, 2023 12:28 PM IST
'AAP is scared': Manoj Tiwari on clash between AAP-BJP in House
Jan 06, 2023 12:23 PM IST
Presiding officer, commissioner and municipal secretary leave House amid ruckus
The presiding officer Satya Sharma, commissioner and municipal secretary have left the chamber amid ruckus over order of oath-taking.
Jan 06, 2023 12:18 PM IST
Manish Sisodia scorns at BJP over order of oath-taking
Jan 06, 2023 12:08 PM IST
House proceedings remain disrupted as AAP objects to order of oath-taking
AAP councilors and MLAs continue to raise slogans against BJP as the proceedings of the House remain disrupted. The tussle started after presiding office invited an alderman to take oath first to which AAP objected. Aldermen are nominated members who are experts but they do not have voting rights.
Jan 06, 2023 11:57 AM IST
Ruckus erupts in House after presiding officer invites alderman to take Oath first
A huge ruckus followed in the House before swearing-in of nominated councillors. The tussle started after presiding officer invited an alderman to take oath first to which AAP objected. Manoj Kumar, the alderman who had reached the dais, could not take the oath.
Jan 06, 2023 11:52 AM IST
Huge ruckus in House before swearing-in of nominated councillors
Jan 06, 2023 11:47 AM IST
Ruckus erupts as AAP & BJP councillors raise slogans
Immediately after the presiding officer Satya Sharma was about to initiate the oath taking process ruckus has started in the chamber.
Jan 06, 2023 11:39 AM IST
Municipal Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti initiates House proceedings
The Municipal Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti has initiated the proceedings of the House where the newly elected councillors will take their Oaths, which will be followed by an election for the post of mayor and deputy mayor of MCD.
Jan 06, 2023 11:24 AM IST
‘Exposed’, AAP alleges BJP-Cong deal over polls
Jan 06, 2023 10:54 AM IST
Preparations underway for MCD Mayoral election
Jan 06, 2023 10:44 AM IST
Elections for post mayor, dy mayor after members take oath
The New Delhi DM will administer Oath to Presiding Officer Satya Sharma. Sharma will then administer Oath to rest of the members. Once all members have taken oaths, elections for the post of mayor will be held today the in House proceedings.
Jan 06, 2023 10:17 AM IST
Ten aldermen nominated to MCD ahead mayoral poll
On Tuesday, the Delhi government issued a notification that 10 members had been nominated to the MCD by him. "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-clause (i) of clause (b) of sub-section (3) of section 3 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957 (66 of 1957), the Lt. Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi hereby nominates the following persons to be represented in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi for the period 2022-2027," the notification read. AAP has accused the LG of nominating BJP workers and deemed it “unconstitutional”.
Jan 06, 2023 09:36 AM IST
Delhi to get its first single mayor in ten years
Delhi is set to elect its first single mayor in ten years after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was unified last year after the Centre brought a legislation in Parliament to unify the three local bodies.
Jan 06, 2023 08:49 AM IST
AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj reacts to LG nominating presiding officer from BJP
Jan 06, 2023 08:35 AM IST
AAP appoints Mukesh Goel as Leader of House in MCD
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has appointed a councillor from Adarsh Nagar ward Mukesh Goel as the Leader of the House in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).
Jan 06, 2023 08:06 AM IST
Delhi Congress will not take part in mayoral election
"Delhiites who elected Congress councillors, voted for them to raise the issues affecting them and work for their welfare and not to fulfil the patrician agenda of AAP and BJP. Our councillors will walk out of the House before voting," chief Anil Chaudhary said Thursday, reported PTI.
Jan 06, 2023 07:49 AM IST
Who are AAP-BJP candidates for deputy mayor's post
The Aam Aadmi Party's nominees for the deputy mayor's post are Jalaj Kumar and Aaley Mohammad Iqbal. The saffron party has fielded Kamal Bagri for the election.
Jan 06, 2023 07:41 AM IST
Who are AAP-BJP's candidate for mayor's post
For the mayor's post, AAP has fielded Shelly Oberoi and Ashu Thakur. Oberoi is the party's main contender. On the other hand, Rekha Gupta is the BJP candidate for the top post.
Jan 06, 2023 07:17 AM IST
How were MCD election results for Delhi?
The ruling Aam Aadmi Party had won 134 seats in the December 4 elections, ending the 15 year-rule of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the civic body which was reunified last year. The saffron party had clinched 104 seats to finish second while Congress bagged nine seats.
Jan 06, 2023 06:53 AM IST
High-octane Delhi mayor election today amid fresh L-G vs AAP showdown
The national capital will get its new mayor today, a month after the elections to the 250-member Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) took place. The newly elected councillors will take oath in the first municipal house after the high-stake civic polls. Read more.