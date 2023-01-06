Home / Elections / MCD mayor election LIVE updates: 2 women BJP councillors surrounded, assaulted by AAP counterparts, alleges BJP MP
Live

MCD mayor election LIVE updates: 2 women BJP councillors surrounded, assaulted by AAP counterparts, alleges BJP MP

elections
Updated on Jan 06, 2023 05:20 PM IST

MCD Mayor Election Live Updates: Delhi is set to go to the mayoral poll on Friday, a month after the counting of votes for its civic body - the Municipal Corporation of Delhi or MCD - took place on December 7.

MCD mayor election live updates: The tussle started after presiding office invited an alderman to take oath first.
MCD mayor election live updates: The tussle started after presiding office invited an alderman to take oath first.(HT Photo)
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Delhi is set to elect its first single mayor in ten years after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was unified last year. The first municipal house of the civic body will meet today where the newly elected councillors will take oath. But all eyes will be on the elections to the post of mayor and deputy mayor. In the high-octane civic polls held on December 4, the Aam Aadmi Party won 134 seats to end the Bharatiya Janata Party's 15-year-long reign in the MCD. 

The AAP has fielded Shelly Oberoi along with Ashu Thakur. Rekha Gupta, a three-term councillor from Shalimar Bagh, is the BJP's nominee for the mayor poll. The AAP has named  Aaley Mohammad Iqbal and Jalaj Kumar as the contenders for deputy mayor's post, who have been pitted against Ram Nagar councillor Kamal Bagri. 

However, the elections to the post of mayor and deputy mayor have been mired in controversies with the AAP crying foul over Delhi lieutenant governor's decision to appoint BJP councillor Satya Sharma as the presiding officer of MCD and later the appointment of ten aldermen to the civic body.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 06, 2023 05:14 PM IST

    Delhi CM Kejriwal writes letter to Lieutenant Governor Saxena

    Highlights the ongoing tussle of his government with the LG, the chief minister of Delhi wrote a 3-page letter requesting to ‘respect the constitution.’

  • Jan 06, 2023 04:03 PM IST

    Two women BJP councillors surrounded, assaulted by AAP counterparts, alleges Parvesh Verma

    2 of our councillors - Anita and Inder Kaur were surrounded by AAP's male councillors. 5 of them jostled around Inder Kaur. With a sharp object, they struck her and she suffered a cut. When Anita came to her rescue, she also suffered a cut: Parvesh Verma, BJP MP, reported ANI. 

  • Jan 06, 2023 03:34 PM IST

    ‘Some AAP councilors were drunk,’ alleges BJP's Mayor candidate Rekha Gupta

    AAP fears losing. Climbing on the table of the presiding officer, breaking mics and throwing chairs-the culture they're developing is condemnable. Some of them (AAP councillors) had come to the MCD house after consuming liquor, said Rekha Gupta, BJP's Mayor candidate. 

  • Jan 06, 2023 03:01 PM IST

    AAP MLA Atishi hits out at BJP

  • Jan 06, 2023 02:31 PM IST

    ‘Attempt to get nominated members vote unconstitutional’: Kejriwal

    Mentioning Constitution rules, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that attempt to get nominated members of the house to vote violates Article 243R, and is thus ‘unconstitutional’.

  • Jan 06, 2023 02:13 PM IST

    Explainer: Who are aldermen?

    The term "aldermen" traces its origin, the Merriam-webster dictionary states, from Old English ealdorman, from eald (old) + man. The word refers to experts specialized in some areas.

    According to the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act of 1957, the Lieutenant Governor ( of the National Capital Territory of Delhi may nominate ten individuals who are above the age of 25 to the corporation. It is expected that these individuals have specialised expertise or experience in municipal administration.

  • Jan 06, 2023 02:00 PM IST

    House adjourned for today, says presiding officer after violent clashes break out between AAP-BJP

    Presiding officer Satya Sharma has stated that the house has been adjourned. We have informed LG about the entire situation and he will decide the next date. The house will not resume today."

  • Jan 06, 2023 01:49 PM IST

    Watch: AAP's Praveen Kumar reveals how he was ‘attacked’ by BJP councillors

  • Jan 06, 2023 01:44 PM IST

    House adjourned as clash between BJP, AAP councillors turns violent

    The House has been adjourned as violent clashes broke out between AAP, BJP councillors. The tussle began after AAP objected to oath-taking order following the presiding officer's call to ask aldermen to take oath first.

  • Jan 06, 2023 01:28 PM IST

    Section of BJP-AAP councillors resort to fighting

    A fight broke out among a section of BJP and AAP councilors as members exchanged blows amid the ongoing ruckus in the House which was due to elect MCD mayor and deputy mayor today. One member made an attempt to throw a chair on others.

  • Jan 06, 2023 01:25 PM IST

    AAP's grave allegations on BJP amid clash in House: ‘Wants to kill…'

  • Jan 06, 2023 01:12 PM IST

    Amid commotion in House, Manoj Tiwari continues to slam AAP

  • Jan 06, 2023 01:05 PM IST

    House proceedings remain disrupted

    The AAP councilors continue to remain stationed on top of dais amid chaos in the House. The presiding officer Satya Sharma has appealed them to take their seats.

  • Jan 06, 2023 12:58 PM IST

    ‘Frightened at possibility of defeat’: Delhi BJP spokesperson slams AAP 

  • Jan 06, 2023 12:50 PM IST

    'When in majority, why afraid?': BJP's Meenakashi Lekhi hits back at AAP over clash in House

    “All the ruckus is started by AAP leaders. This is because they are unaware of the rules. When they are in majority, why are they afraid? AAP MPs do the same in Rajya Sabha as well. They should allow voting,” said BJP MP and Union minister Meenakashi Lekhi over the ongoing clash in the Civic Centre between AAP-BJP members.

  • Jan 06, 2023 12:46 PM IST

    'BJP wants to take MCD by dishonesty': AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj amid ruckus in House

    “Till date in the history of MCD, the nominated councilor has never voted in the House. Want to take possession of MCD by dishonesty. BJP people will not let your hooliganism go on,” AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj tweets amid ruckus in the House.

  • Jan 06, 2023 12:43 PM IST

    Commotion continues at Civic Centre as BJP-AAP clash, raise slogans

  • Jan 06, 2023 12:38 PM IST

    AAP's councillor Praveen Kumar alleges violence by BJP members amid clash in House

  • Jan 06, 2023 12:28 PM IST

    'AAP is scared': Manoj Tiwari on clash between AAP-BJP in House

  • Jan 06, 2023 12:23 PM IST

    Presiding officer, commissioner and municipal secretary leave House amid ruckus

    The presiding officer Satya Sharma, commissioner and municipal secretary have left the chamber amid ruckus over order of oath-taking.

  • Jan 06, 2023 12:18 PM IST

    Manish Sisodia scorns at BJP over order of oath-taking

  • Jan 06, 2023 12:08 PM IST

    House proceedings remain disrupted as AAP objects to order of oath-taking

    AAP councilors and MLAs continue to raise slogans against BJP as the proceedings of the House remain disrupted. The tussle started after presiding office invited an alderman to take oath first to which AAP objected. Aldermen are nominated members who are experts but they do not have voting rights.

  • Jan 06, 2023 11:57 AM IST

    Ruckus erupts in House after presiding officer invites alderman to take Oath first

    A huge ruckus followed in the House before swearing-in of nominated councillors. The tussle started after presiding officer invited an alderman to take oath first to which AAP objected. Manoj Kumar, the alderman who had reached the dais, could not take the oath.

  • Jan 06, 2023 11:52 AM IST

    Huge ruckus in House before swearing-in of nominated councillors

  • Jan 06, 2023 11:47 AM IST

    Ruckus erupts as AAP & BJP councillors raise slogans

    Immediately after the presiding officer Satya Sharma was about to initiate the oath taking process ruckus has started in the chamber.

  • Jan 06, 2023 11:39 AM IST

    Municipal Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti initiates House proceedings

    The Municipal Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti has initiated the proceedings of the House where the newly elected councillors will take their Oaths, which will be followed by an election for the post of mayor and deputy mayor of MCD.

  • Jan 06, 2023 11:24 AM IST

    ‘Exposed’, AAP alleges BJP-Cong deal over polls

  • Jan 06, 2023 10:54 AM IST

    Preparations underway for MCD Mayoral election 

  • Jan 06, 2023 10:44 AM IST

    Elections for post mayor, dy mayor after members take oath

    The New Delhi DM will administer Oath to Presiding Officer Satya Sharma. Sharma will then administer Oath to rest of the members. Once all members have taken oaths, elections for the post of mayor will be held today the in House proceedings.

  • Jan 06, 2023 10:17 AM IST

    Ten aldermen nominated to MCD ahead mayoral poll

    On Tuesday, the Delhi government issued a notification that 10 members had been nominated to the MCD by him. "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-clause (i) of clause (b) of sub-section (3) of section 3 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957 (66 of 1957), the Lt. Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi hereby nominates the following persons to be represented in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi for the period 2022-2027," the notification read. AAP has accused the LG of nominating BJP workers and deemed it “unconstitutional”.

  • Jan 06, 2023 09:36 AM IST

    Delhi to get its first single mayor in ten years 

    Delhi is set to elect its first single mayor in ten years after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was unified last year after the Centre brought a legislation in Parliament to unify the three local bodies.

  • Jan 06, 2023 08:49 AM IST

    AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj reacts to LG nominating presiding officer from BJP

  • Jan 06, 2023 08:35 AM IST

    AAP appoints Mukesh Goel as Leader of House in MCD

    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has appointed a councillor from Adarsh Nagar ward Mukesh Goel as the Leader of the House in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

  • Jan 06, 2023 08:06 AM IST

    Delhi Congress will not take part in mayoral election

    "Delhiites who elected Congress councillors, voted for them to raise the issues affecting them and work for their welfare and not to fulfil the patrician agenda of AAP and BJP. Our councillors will walk out of the House before voting," chief Anil Chaudhary said Thursday, reported PTI.

  • Jan 06, 2023 07:49 AM IST

    Who are AAP-BJP candidates for deputy mayor's post

    The Aam Aadmi Party's nominees for the deputy mayor's post are Jalaj Kumar and Aaley Mohammad Iqbal. The saffron party has fielded Kamal Bagri for the election.

  • Jan 06, 2023 07:41 AM IST

    Who are AAP-BJP's candidate for mayor's post

    For the mayor's post, AAP has fielded Shelly Oberoi and Ashu Thakur. Oberoi is the party's main contender. On the other hand, Rekha Gupta is the BJP candidate for the top post.

  • Jan 06, 2023 07:17 AM IST

    How were MCD election results for Delhi?

    The ruling Aam Aadmi Party had won 134 seats in the December 4 elections, ending the 15 year-rule of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the civic body which was reunified last year. The saffron party had clinched 104 seats to finish second while Congress bagged nine seats.

  • Jan 06, 2023 06:53 AM IST

    High-octane Delhi mayor election today amid fresh L-G vs AAP showdown

    The national capital will get its new mayor today, a month after the elections to the 250-member Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) took place. The newly elected councillors will take oath in the first municipal house after the high-stake civic polls. Read more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi ncr delhi mcd aam aadmi party bharatiya janata party mayor elections + 4 more

MCD mayor polls LIVE: ‘2 women BJP councillors assaulted by AAP counterparts’

elections
Updated on Jan 06, 2023 05:20 PM IST

MCD Mayor Election Live Updates: Delhi is set to go to the mayoral poll on Friday, a month after the counting of votes for its civic body - the Municipal Corporation of Delhi or MCD - took place on December 7.

MCD mayor election live updates: The tussle started after presiding office invited an alderman to take oath first.(HT Photo)
MCD mayor election live updates: The tussle started after presiding office invited an alderman to take oath first.(HT Photo)
ByHT News Desk

Mega Modi vs Opposition showdown on cards as these states go to polls in 2023

elections
Updated on Dec 31, 2022 11:38 PM IST

The new year is expected to witness high-octane contests in as many as nine states in what is being called as the semi-final to 2024.

The Modi vs Who question continues to dominate the political spectrum in the run up to 2024 elections.
The Modi vs Who question continues to dominate the political spectrum in the run up to 2024 elections.
ByAryan Prakash
Close Story

Bihar Municipal Corporation election results declared | Highlights

elections
Updated on Dec 20, 2022 09:12 PM IST

Bihar Municipal Corporation election result 2022 highlights: The counting of votes for the first phase of Bihar Nikay Chunav took place on Tuesday.

Bihar Municipal Corporation election result 2022 (HT Photo)
Bihar Municipal Corporation election result 2022 (HT Photo)
ByHT News Desk

BJP set to replicate Gujarat plan in Madhya Pradesh for 2023 elections

india news
Updated on Dec 20, 2022 10:00 AM IST

The Madhya Pradesh unit of the BJP has scripted a multipronged strategy to blunt anti-incumbency, iron out differences between leaders and enhance public engagement ahead of the 2023 assembly polls.

The BJP was in power in Madhya Pradesh continuously between 2003 and 2018. In 2018, it lost the election, winning 109 of the 230 seats, while the Congress won 114 to form the government. (PTI)
The BJP was in power in Madhya Pradesh continuously between 2003 and 2018. In 2018, it lost the election, winning 109 of the 230 seats, while the Congress won 114 to form the government. (PTI)
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran, New Delhi
Close Story

No infighting within Himachal Congress, 'conflict' was for CM post: Sukhu

himachal pradesh assembly election
Published on Dec 18, 2022 04:59 PM IST

Asked about the expansion of his cabinet, Sukhu said it will happen soon and denied reports about some MLAs lobbying for ministerial berths.

Newly sworn-in Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Pradeep Kumar )
Newly sworn-in Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Pradeep Kumar )
PTI |
Close Story

Gujarat OBC leader Shankar Chaudhary is BJP’s pick for speaker

gujarat assembly election
Published on Dec 16, 2022 08:55 AM IST

The BJP’s nominees for Gujarat assembly speaker and deputy speaker’s posts, Shankar Chaudhary, and Jetha Bharwad, respectively, are influential OBC leaders in the state

Shankar Chaudhary, who has been named BJP’s nominee for the Gujarat speaker’s post, represents Tharad assembly seat (Twitter/ChaudhryShankar)
Shankar Chaudhary, who has been named BJP’s nominee for the Gujarat speaker’s post, represents Tharad assembly seat (Twitter/ChaudhryShankar)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

Number theory: How parties used social media in Gujarat elections

india news
Updated on Dec 14, 2022 10:49 AM IST

Digital campaigns are expected to play an increasingly important role in Indian elections as more Indians start using social media. An analysis of social media use in the recently concluded Gujarat elections, however, shows that all parties do not attach equal importance to this medium of campaign.

Representational image(PTI)
Representational image(PTI)
ByShivam Gangwani , New Delhi
Close Story

Gujarat portfolios: CM Bhupendra Patel keeps urban development | Full list here

gujarat assembly election
Updated on Dec 12, 2022 09:03 PM IST

Full list of Gujarat portfolios: Bhupendra Patel has kept his existing portfolio of urban development, urban housing development, road & building, mining, tourism, port and information broadcasting.

Swearing-in ceremony of Gujarat Chief Minister, in Gujarat (ANI Photo)(ANI/PIB)
Swearing-in ceremony of Gujarat Chief Minister, in Gujarat (ANI Photo)(ANI/PIB)
BySharmita Kar | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar
Close Story

Who is Bhanuben Babariya? The only woman minister in Gujarat cabinet 2.0

india news
Updated on Dec 12, 2022 04:38 PM IST

Bhanuben Babariya defeated the AAP's Vashrambhai Sagathiya by a margin of 48,494 votes to win the Rajkot Rural seat in the recently concluded Gujarat assembly election.

Bhanuben Babariya during the oath taking ceremony in Gandhinagar, Gujarat on Monday, December 12, 2022. (Screengrab/Video/BJP Gujarat Twitter)
Bhanuben Babariya during the oath taking ceremony in Gandhinagar, Gujarat on Monday, December 12, 2022. (Screengrab/Video/BJP Gujarat Twitter)
BySharangee Dutta, New Delhi
Close Story

Bhupendra Patel takes oath as 18th Gujarat chief minister along with 16 MLAs

gujarat assembly election
Updated on Dec 12, 2022 02:47 PM IST

Gujarat CM Oath Taking Ceremony: Bhupendra Patel was administered the oath as the 18th chief minister by Governor Acharya Devvrat at a function held at the Helipad Ground near the new Secretariat.

Bhupendra Patel took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term in Gandhinagar on Monday .
Bhupendra Patel took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term in Gandhinagar on Monday .
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi
Close Story

Will accept any role BJP assigns: MLA Hardik Patel ahead of oath-taking ceremony

gujarat assembly election
Published on Dec 12, 2022 12:50 PM IST

The newly-elected lawmaker said it will be BJP that will decide on who to keep in the cabinet.

Patel earlier said that he is a mere soldier and will accept any role his party will assign to him.
Patel earlier said that he is a mere soldier and will accept any role his party will assign to him.
BySnehashish Roy, New Delhi
Close Story

Gujarat CM oath-taking highlights: Bhupendra Patel, 16 ministers take oath

gujarat assembly election
Updated on Dec 12, 2022 04:10 PM IST

Patel will be assisted by a cabinet of ministers of whom at least 17 will be sworn in today - with an expansion planned for later.

Patel will be assisted by a cabinet of ministers of whom at least 17 will be sworn in today
Patel will be assisted by a cabinet of ministers of whom at least 17 will be sworn in today
ByHT News Desk

In Bhupendra Patel 2.0 cabinet, 16 ministers sworn in; only one woman | LIST

india news
Updated on Dec 12, 2022 04:25 PM IST

Gujarat cabinet ministers list: At full strength the cabinet is expected to have around 25-28 names, with around 10-12 of cabinet rank and the others of ministers of state (MoS) rank.

Outgoing (and incoming) Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel addressesthe newly-elected BJP MLAs' at the party office in Gandhinagar on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Outgoing (and incoming) Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel addressesthe newly-elected BJP MLAs' at the party office in Gandhinagar on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
ByHT News Desk
Close Story

40 newly elected MLAs in Gujarat polls have criminal cases against them: ADR

gujarat assembly election
Published on Dec 12, 2022 09:44 AM IST

From 47 MLAs declaring criminal cases against themselves in 2017, the number of winning candidates with cases lodged against them fell to 40 (22%) in the 2022 Gujarat elections

Serious criminal charges constitute non-bailable offenses with a maximum punishment of five years or more. (File image)
Serious criminal charges constitute non-bailable offenses with a maximum punishment of five years or more. (File image)
ByAnish Yande
Close Story

PM, Amit Shah in Gujarat for Bhupendra Patel oath as CM at mega event: Top 10

india news
Published on Dec 12, 2022 09:25 AM IST

Gujarat oath ceremony: Bhupendra Patel was elected unanimously as the leader of BJP legislative party on Saturday.

Bhupendra Patel who was a surprise replacement of Vijay Rupani is now headed for a second straight term as the chief minister of Gujarat. (File photo) (PTI)
Bhupendra Patel who was a surprise replacement of Vijay Rupani is now headed for a second straight term as the chief minister of Gujarat. (File photo) (PTI)
BySwati Bhasin, New Delhi
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out