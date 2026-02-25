Delhi: MCD plans major revamp ofmarkets, commercial hubs

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is planning a major rejuvenation drive for several markets and commercial hubs across the city under the Chief Minister Development Fund, a senior civic official aware of the matter said on Tuesday. The District Center Market at Janakpuri is also set to undergo redevelopment along with other proposed areas, said officials. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

In the first phase, the corporation has proposed redevelopment of eight prominent markets and commercial centres, including Netaji Subhash Place in Pitampura, the local shopping centre in Vasant Kunj, the Janakpuri District Centre, South Moti Bagh Market, Mangalam Palace Market in Rohini, the local shopping centre in Karkardooma, and Deep Market in Ashok Vihar, according to the official cited above.

The official, who requested anonymity, said the proposals have been submitted to the Delhi government as part of projects to be funded through the Chief Minister Development Fund.

“The general infrastructure of these marketplaces has gradually deteriorated over the last few decades and they are in urgent need of redevelopment. The proposed works include road recarpeting, relaying of footpaths, redesigning parking areas to improve access, and development of open walking plazas. In some markets, where the boundary walls have been damaged, boundary improvements will also be carried out,” the official said.

The civic body has estimated that the first phase of the project will cost around ₹145.09 crore, the people cited above said. The largest allocation – ₹52.85 crore, more than a third of the total fund – has been earmarked for revamping Netaji Subhash Place Market in Pitampura, which falls under the Keshavpuram zone.

According to the proposal dated January 30, reviewed by HT , ₹37.79 crore has been proposed for Mangalam Palace Market in Rohini; ₹17.32 crore for the local shopping centre in Karkardooma; ₹3.88 crore for South Moti Bagh Market; ₹3.2 crore for the B-7 local shopping centre in Vasant Kunj; ₹3.25 crore for A-3 Janakpuri; ₹15.85 crore for Janakpuri District Centre; and ₹12.25 crore for Deep Market in Ashok Vihar.

To be sure, the redevelopment push comes at a time when MCD has kept Phase-II of the Kamla Market redevelopment project near the New Delhi Railway Station in abeyance. In the first phase of that project, the civic body repaired the market’s façade and restarted its clock tower. However, officials acknowledged that the gains have not been sustained and the clock tower has once again become non-functional.