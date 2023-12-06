Delhi Metro: CISF nabs 3 women pickpockets at Rajiv Chowk station

The three, all residents of Shadipur area in Delhi, were nabbed around 5 pm on Tuesday following close physical and CCTV-based surveillance mounted by the force on the station premises.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The women, along with ₹4,000 cash that was recovered from them, were handed over to the Delhi Metro police for registration of a proper case and further investigation, the officer said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) guards the about 249 stations of the Delhi Metro network in the national capital region and it has deployed about 12,500 personnel to provide a counter-terrorist cover to the facility that is used by an average about 26-30 lakh passengers daily.