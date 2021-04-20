Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi Metro closes 20 stations to manage crowds amid curfew
Delhi Metro closes 20 stations to manage crowds amid curfew

Metro began closing the entry to its stations at 6.30am with New Delhi station, which is near the railway station. This was followed by Chandni Chowk, Kashmere Gate, Rajiv Chowk, Jhandewalan, RK Ashram Marg, Karkardooma, Preet Vihar, and Nirman Vihar among others
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday, the first day of the week-long curfew in Delhi, closed entry of over 20 stations to manage the peak hour rush.

Metro began closing the entry to its stations at 6.30am with New Delhi station, which is near the railway station. DMRC tweeted, “Entry for New Delhi has been temporarily closed to ensure social distancing as part of our crowd control measures. Exit is allowed.”

This was followed by Chandni Chowk, Kashmere Gate, Rajiv Chowk, Jhandewalan, RK Ashram Marg, Karkardooma, Preet Vihar, Nirman Vihar, Supreme Court, Anand Vihar, ISBT Vaishali, Shadipur, and Dwarka Mor among others.

There were many stations in the NCR which were also closed as a part of the crowd controlling measure.

Due to the curfew, the DMRC has reworked its train schedule. A DMRC official said, “Services during morning (8am-10am) and evening (5pm-7pm) peak hours across the network will be available with a headway (frequency) of 30 minutes. During the curfew, travel will be allowed only up to 50% seating capacity in the Metro. In addition, no standing passenger shall be allowed during the travel.”

