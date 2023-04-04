Delhi Metro train times to be extended amid IPL

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has decided to extend its train timings by 30-60 minutes on six dates that the Capital will host Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 cricket matches at night, officials aware of the decision said on Monday.

The train timings will be extended on all Metro lines, barring the Airport Express Line, the officials said.

“In view of the IPL T20 matches which are scheduled as day-night fixtures at Arun Jaitley Stadium (Feroz Shah Kotla Ground), which is adjacent to the Delhi Gate Metro station on the Violet Line (Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh), DMRC will be extending its last train timings by 30-45 minutes on all lines (except Airport Line) to enable spectators to reach their destination smoothly,” said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, corporate communications, DMRC.

Delhi’s IPL franchise will host matches on April 4, 11, 20, 29 and May 6, 13 and 20. Except for the May 20 match, all the other fixtures will start at 7:30 pm.

“The additional train trips beyond normal timings are planned in such a way that they will provide connecting service to all directions from interchange stations of Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Kashmere Gate, Kirti Nagar, Inderlok and Lajpat Nagar,” a DMRC spokesperson said.

DMRC said additional token vending machines, pre-vended token counters and additional staff will also be deployed at the Delhi Gate metro station to facilitate passengers on match days.