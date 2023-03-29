Home / Cities / Delhi News / DMRC ops, salary funds won’t be attached, says Delhi high court

DMRC ops, salary funds won’t be attached, says Delhi high court

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 29, 2023 11:44 PM IST

The court said that funds reserved for salaries, operations and management to run the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will not be attached in case of failure to pay the unpaid arbitral award to the Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Limited (DAMEPL).

The Delhi high court on Wednesday said that funds reserved for salaries, operations and management to run the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will not be attached in case of failure to pay the unpaid arbitral award to the Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Limited (DAMEPL).

Passengers wait at a station on the Blue line. (ANI)
Passengers wait at a station on the Blue line. (ANI)

While disposing of DMRC’s review petition against the attachment of its assets, justice Yashwant Varma noted that DMRC has been accorded protection as far as salaries and other expenses are concerned, in terms of the earlier order by the court on March 10, 2022.

On March 17, the high court asked the Centre and the Delhi government to take a decision on the “extension of sovereign guarantee/subordinate debts, enabling it to liquidate its liabilities under the award within two weeks”, adding that DMRC will deposit the entire award along with interest within a month, if both decide to extend the sovereign guarantee.

However, the court said that in case the parties don’t proceed accordingly, DMRC’s total funds will be attached. Earlier in the day, the court adjourned the case to April 24 after noting that the Centre and the Delhi government filed special leave petition (SLPs) in the Supreme Court against the March 17 order. However, the matter was urgently mentioned by a team of lawyers from DMRC, contending that there would be massive problems if an interim relief is not granted. The court, after hearing the arguments, allowed the corporation to use funds from its accounts for salaries operations, and management purposes only.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out