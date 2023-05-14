Token of a bygone era: Delhiites take to QR codes to ride Metro
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation is on its way to make tokens defunct. Paper slips with QR codes are now being issued at many stations, to make travel tokenless in the Delhi Metro. Soon QR coded tickets will be available on mobile phones, too. The frequent commuters feel divided about the new change.
Come, what, may, Delhiites are proud of the Metro due to its facilities, connectivity, and convenience. When this mode of transportation was brought to the Capital by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), everyone in the city did become a bit tech-savvy to adapt to its new features and learnt to travel with cards and tokens. Now, it’s time to step up and move with the times as Delhi Metro decides to go tokenless.
How to take your next tokenless metro ride?
In a bid to imbibe latest technology and further ease transportation for commuters, DMRC has replaced tokens with paper slips for now. These have QR codes that need to be shown at the AFC gates to proceed to the platform inside the station.
Instead of a token, you get a paper slip from the customer care and scan it to enter and exit. Some Delhiites are welcoming the change with open arms. Take for instance Shahnawaz Khan Pathan, a resident of Ghani Market in Connaught Place, who has always sworn by the metro for commuting at all hours. “Bike, car toh traffic mein phansi rahengi, Metro is the safest and fastest. And now, with this slip system, it’s super convenient. You can keep it in your pocket or mobile cover and not worry about it.”
Next move, ticket in mobile
Soon these QR codes are expected to be generated in mobile phones. “When this happens tab toh best hoga because I won’t have to remember where I kept the ticket,” adds Pathan.
Jhansi Rao, a financial planner from Indirapuram says, “I only found out about the QR code when I went to buy a token recently. It’s so good that the customer care person explained to me properly how to use it. Then another official helped me scan the ticket. I was surprised about this change, but it’s a very good one from a hygiene perspective as tokens are touched by so many people and we can’t be how if they get sanitised. This (QR-code slip) can be disposed off and even kept for reimbursement from office later.”
Is it that easy?
However, not all commuters are onboard with this move. Shivani Singh, a Badarpur resident and frequent metro user feels, “Ye parchi easily gum ho sakti hai ya phat sakti hai, it’s just paper. I use the metro every day and this paper is an added responsibility because what if it gets torn or bent in the bag? In that sense, tokens were better since they were durable and reusable so didn’t create garbage further.”
While QR codes have been introduced for the metro commuters, tokens are not yet fully defunct. They can still be purchased from the vending machines at metro stations. Only the customer service window will give out tokens with QR codes. But soon, paper slips will also be done away with completely, and while buying a ticket a QR code will be generated on commuters’ phone on the PayTM app, through which online payments can be made. But if all this still seems cumbersome, there is always the option of possessing the good old smartcards.
