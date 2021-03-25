Delhi Metro intensifies drive to ensure Covid-19 norms are followed

In view of the recent surge in Covid-19 cases, the Delhi Metro has decided to intensify its drive to ensure commuters maintain social distancing and wear masks inside trains and on station premises, the transporter said on Thursday.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) took to Twitter to inform people about it, and said over 300 commuters were issued challans on Wednesday for violating Covid-19 norms.

"To ensure our travel guidelines are being followed, Delhi Metro's Flying Squads penalised 318 commuters on 24 March 2021 for not wearing a face mask properly & following social distancing. Let us all follow the protocols & politely counsel others to do the same," it tweeted.

As per the existing Covid-19 safety protocol, it is mandatory for all passengers to enter station premises after thermal screening, hand sanitisation and with a face mask on. Following social distancing norms on metro premises is also a must throughout the journey period, the DMRC said in a statement.

As part of intensified measures to contain the Covid-19 spread, entry at stations will be regulated based on social distancing on the premises, especially at major stations like Rajiv Chowk, Barakhamba Road, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk, ITO etc., during morning and evening peak hours, it said.

While waiting in queues, passengers will be strictly required to wait on the marked social distancing circles or stripes. If it is found that distancing is not being followed, entry gates will be closed at those stations until distancing is ensured, the DMRC said.

Inside the trains, the number of flying squads and the frequency of checking is being increased to ensure that Covid safety protocol is strictly adhered to, and offenders will be penalized on the spot, the statement said.

The DMRC also directed its officials posted at stations to intensify inspection and ensure that all travel protocols are strictly complied to by both the Metro staff and the passengers, it said.

On Tuesday, the flying squads penalised 234 commuters for such violations, the DMRC said on Twitter.