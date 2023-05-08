Delhi Metro introduces QR-based paper tickets on all its lines. Here's how to use

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has taken another significant step towards enhancing the travel experience of commuters by introducing QR code-based paper tickets for travel on all its lines. The new paper tickets are now available for use from Monday, and this move is expected to provide a seamless and hassle-free travel experience for metro passengers.

The new ticketing option is a convenient alternative to traditional tokens and enables commuters to choose between tokens and paper tickets for their daily commute.

To make this new facility available to its passengers, the DMRC has made significant upgrades to its Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates and token/customer care counters. In the initial phase, two AFC gates at the entry and exit of all stations were upgraded to support QR-based paper tickets. As the month progresses, the DMRC is set to introduce mobile-based QR tickets, which will make metro services even more seamless, easy, and time-saving as it will eliminate the need for passengers to physically purchase tickets at stations or counters.

Instructions to use QR-based paper ticket

To ensure that passengers have a smooth and hassle-free experience while using the new QR-based paper tickets, the DMRC has put in place a few guidelines:

-Passengers can only enter from the stations where the paper ticket has been issued. Other stations will not validate it.

-Passengers will have a 60-minute window from the time of issuance of the QR-based paper ticket to enter the metro. If they fail to do so within this time frame, the ticket will become invalid, and they will not receive an entry nor a refund.

-If a passenger wishes to exit from an intermediate station before reaching their destination station, the AFC gates will not open using the paper ticket. Instead, a free exit ticket will be issued, and the old QR-based ticket will be retained by the Customer Care operator.

-Similarly, if a passenger wants to exit from a station beyond their destination station, an applicable surcharge equal to the fare difference will be collected from the passenger.

-Any phone image or copy of the QR-based paper ticket will not be considered valid. Passengers with such images or copies will be treated as without a valid ticket and dealt with as per the existing Business Rules of DMRC.

Benefits for commuters

The DMRC stated that the introduction of QR code-based paper tickets will benefit several metro users. One of the key advantages is the added convenience that commuters now have. They have an alternative option to tokens, making it easier for them to manage their daily commute. Additionally, with more options for ticketing, queues at token counters are likely to be shorter, saving time for passengers.

The introduction of QR code-based paper tickets also supports the DMRC's commitment to sustainability. These paper tickets are an environmentally friendly option compared to plastic tokens, contributing to a greener commuting experience.

