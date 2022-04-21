Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi Metro operations impacted on Blue line for 1 hour amid morning rush
Delhi Metro operations impacted on Blue line for 1 hour amid morning rush

According to DMRC, the service on the Blue Line (Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali) was impacted due to intermittent signalling issue
Representational image. (PTI PHOTO)
Published on Apr 21, 2022 01:24 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

NEW DELHI: An intermittent signalling problem led to operations being impacted on the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro this morning, with the problem persisting for close to an hour and leading to trains being manually operated at restricted speeds. Trains were running at delays of 20-30 minutes during this period and the problem was fixed at around 10 am, officials said.

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the service on the Blue Line (Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali) was impacted due to intermittent signalling issue (track circuit drop/loss of train IDs) between 9:10 am and 10 am.

“This resulted in the movement of trains with restricted speed in manual mode with full safety. As a result, bunching of trains happened, leading to delay/irregular frequency of services during this period. The signalling issue was resolved at 10 am and thereafter normal train services were gradually restored on the entire line,” said a DMRC spokesperson.

Commuters too took to social media asking for clarity on the problem.

“You could have announced/ tweeted a little earlier. A 10-15 min delay is ok, but now its more than hour and still only halfway to destination. I would say at station before boarding, you could have informed that the metro services will be delayed by hrs (sic),” tweeted Santosh, a commuter.

Last month, too, an intermittent signalling issue led to Metro operations being impacted for close to three hours. On March 17, the Violet, Green and Pink lines were impacted due to the snag. Trains were running on limited speed between 8:05 am and 11:05 am during that period. The authorities said they have taken the issue up with Bombardier, the company handling the signalling system for those lines.

