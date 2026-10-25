Delhi Police file FIR after posters targeting government appear on airport express line

The Metro unit of the Delhi Police filed a case against unidentified persons over two posters targeting the government that were pasted on a seat inside a train on Delhi Metro’s Airport Express Line on Tuesday, police officers aware of the matter said on Saturday.

.The Metro unit of the Delhi Police filed a case against unidentified persons over two posters targeting the government. (Sakib Ali/ HT Photo/ Representational)

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The A4 posters carried phrases referring to communities, voting, crimes and mobs, alongside a QR code, inviting people to join a social media group, according to the FIR, a copy of which was seen by HT.

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The FIR was registered at the IGI Airport police station under Section 3 of the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property (DPDP) Act and Section 62 of the Delhi Metro Railway (Operation and Maintenance) Act for demonstration on the metro railway. The FIR was filed on a complaint filed by a train operator of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, police said.