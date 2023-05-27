Delhi LG clears land transfer for Metro work

Lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Saturday approved the transfer of 2,790 square metres of land to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, clearing the way for the construction of Janakpuri West-RK Ashram corridor after nearly four years, officials said.

DMRC officials said that the land transfer would allow them to proceed ahead with the necessary construction work.

The land parcel at Keshopur comes under the Irrigation and Flood Control department.

“This will finally enable DMRC to construct the station building, station columns and the entry-exit structure on 1852.3 sqm of land, while 937.5 sqm of land will be used by them on temporary basis for using it as a working area for the construction of the station,” the official said, asking not to named.

In its initial note, DMRC had undertaken to pay ₹2.62 crore for the permanent transfer of 1,852sqm of the land, while an additional ₹26.5 lakh was offered as lease charges for the remaining land for temporary occupation for four years.

“The land has been transferred and will allow us to proceed ahead with the necessary construction work,” a DMRC official said.

According to the first official, the approval for the corridor was pending since 2019, when DMRC first wrote to the Delhi government. However, an inordinate and unexplained delay on part of I&FC also led to the hold-up.

The Janakpuri West-RK Ashram corridor, which is an extension of the Magenta Line, will be around 29km long and consists of 23 new stations. The deadline for the completion of the corridor is September 2025.

