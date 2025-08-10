Delhi Metro sets new passenger record with over 8.1 million journeys
Delhi Metro set a new record with 8.19 million rides on August 8, 2025, surpassing the previous high of 7.87 million in November 2024.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday announced its highest-ever daily ridership, recording 8,187,674 passenger journeys across all lines on August 8, 2025. To cater to the Raksha Bandhan travel rush, DMRC ran 92 additional trips on August 8 and operated 455 extra trips on August 9.
“History made on the tracks. Delhi Metro sets a new all-time passenger journeys record,” the corporation said in a statement.
The previous highest ridership was on November 18, 2024, with 7.87 million journeys. Other recent peaks include 7.75 million on August 20, 2024, and 7.11 million on February 13, 2024.
“These figures reflect passengers’ growing trust in the Delhi Metro’s reliability, punctuality, and seamless connectivity across the Delhi-NCR,” a DMRC official said. “To meet the increased demand, we offered more carrying capacity than usual through extra trips on August 8 and 9.”
