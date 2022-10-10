Delhi Metro to extend last train time for India-S Africa ODI viewers on Tuesday

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has decided to extend the last train timings on Tuesday by 30-45 minutes on all its lines by providing an additional 48 trips to facilitate the movement of the spectators of the one-day international cricket match between India and South Africa, which will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Ferozshah Kotla, said a senior official.

The metro stations closest to the stadium are the Delhi Gate metro station and the ITO metro station – both on the Violet Line.

“In anticipation of the sudden rush expected at these nearby metro stations after the match is over, the Delhi Metro will be performing extra train trips (around 48) by extending its last train timings by about 30-45 minutes on all Lines. This will enable spectators to reach their destinations smoothly by using the Metro,” said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, corporate communication, DMRC.

On the Violet Line, which runs from Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh, the last metro would normally depart from Kashmere Gate at 11pm, while it would depart from Raja Nahar Singh at 10.36pm. On Tuesday night, it will depart at midnight from Kashmere Gate and at 10.55pm from Raja Nahar Singh metro station.

On the Yellow Line from Samaypur Badli to Huda City Centre, the trains which would normally depart from both stations at 11pm, will depart at 11.50pm on Tuesday from Samaypur Badli and 11.20pm from Huda City Centre. On the Blue Line, the last train will depart from the Noida Electronic City station at 11.25pm as compared to its normal time of 10.52pm, while it will depart from the Dwarka Sector 21 station at 11.10pm as compared to 10.32pm like it normally does.

The last train on the Magenta Line will run as late as 12.40am from the Janakpuri West station towards Botanical Garden, while on the Grey Line from Dwarka to Dhansa Bus stand, the last metro will leave Dwarka at 1am.

