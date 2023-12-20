Delhi Metro to pay 15 lakh to kin of woman who died on Inderlok station

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday said it will provide a compensation of ₹15 lakh to the next of kin of the 35-year-old woman who died after her saree got stuck in the door of a Metro coach at Inderlok Metro station last week. The woman was dragged for several metres and suffered severe chest and head injuries, leading to her death, two days later. A single mother, Reena Devi is survived by two children — a 10-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter — and used to sell vegetables. Her husband had died around eight years ago, police said. (HT)

DMRC said that though the provisions in the Metro Railway (Procedure of Claims) Rules, 2017 state a compensation of only ₹5 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased, it would be providing an additional assistance of ₹10 lakh. DMRC said that in addition to the compensation, it will also take care of the education of the two children.

“As a humanitarian assistance to the children of the deceased, an additional amount of ₹10 lakh shall also be provided. Since the woman’s children are both minors, DMRC is currently engaged in sorting out the legal modalities of handing over the amount to the legal heir,” said Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communications, DMRC.

The incident took place last Thursday, when the woman, Reena Devi, fell onto the tracks after her sari got stuck in the doors of a Metro coach. She was first dragged along the platform and then fell on the tracks. Devi was rushed to Safdarjung hospital where she succumbed to severe brain and chest injuries on Saturday.

The Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) is currently holding an inquiry into the incident.

“A team of senior officials has been deputed by DMRC to look into the matter to facilitate all requirements quickly,” said Dayal.