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Delhi minister directs regular fire audits; awareness campaigns, mock drills to bolster emergency response

Delhi minister directs regular fire audits; awareness campaigns, mock drills to bolster emergency response

Published on: May 11, 2026 06:35 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Regular fire safety audits of schools, colleges, hospitals and night shelters will be conducted, while RWAs, market associations and other social organisations will take part in awareness campaigns and mock drills as part of measures to strengthen emergency preparedness across the capital.

Delhi minister directs regular fire audits; awareness campaigns, mock drills to bolster emergency response

Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood issued these directions while chairing a review meeting with senior and divisional officers of the Delhi Fire Services at the secretariat, on Monday.

The meeting focused on fire prevention measures, bottlenecks in the existing fire safety mechanism, emergency preparedness, availability of modern firefighting equipment, procurement of new fire vehicles and the proposed modernisation of the fire department.

Discussions were also held on improving the response time of the fire department, upgrading the internal communication system, developing a modern command and control mechanism and providing advanced technical training to fire personnel in line with evolving technologies, according to a statement.

Sood directed officials to strengthen Delhi's fire safety system to ensure swift and effective action during emergencies.

Awareness campaigns should also be conducted in buildings and areas that do not directly fall under the operational jurisdiction of Delhi Fire Services so that more residents could be informed about fire safety measures, Sood said.

The minister further directed the principal director of the fire department to convene an inter-departmental coordination meeting involving Delhi Police, Delhi Development Authority, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, power discoms, Delhi Cantonment Board and other civic agencies to improve coordination, and strengthen disaster management and emegency response.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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