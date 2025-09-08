Delhi minister reviews ration distribution, 57% of quota released

Delhi Food and Supplies Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Sunday reviewed the ongoing free ration distribution under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), noting that around 57% of September’s quota has already been distributed. This includes rations to AROUND 145,000 beneficiaries under the One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) scheme in Delhi. Manjinder Singh Sirsa (PTI)

Sirsa said the Delhi government is actively assessing the impact of recent floods in parts of the city during the monsoon and “doing everything possible to help affected people, ensuring that nobody is deprived of basic needs.” The ration for September is being distributed free of cost among beneficiaries, including eligible migrants under ONORC.

“Around 57% of the September ration quota has been distributed as of today, along with 145,610 under the ONORC scheme having availed their rations. Amid the monsoon season, a seamless ration distribution process is ongoing,” Sirsa said.

Officials said there is no fixed timeline for distributing the pending 43% of rations, but it will be done “as soon as possible.”

The Food and Supplies Department continues to distribute raw items such as wheat, rice, and sugar to 7,277,975 NFSA beneficiaries, including Priority Households (PR/PRS) and Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) categories, as per Government of India allocations.

Sirsa directed officials to keep fair price shops open and ensure the mandatory display of vigilance details, category-wise entitlements, stock positions, number of beneficiaries, ONORC eligibility, and helpline numbers on display boards outside shops.

“With the smooth and orderly distribution of free rations under the ONORC scheme, launched under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi has become a benchmark in the country. It is among the top-performing states in ration distribution to migrants under this scheme. We are ensuring that food reaches everyone in need. I have instructed officials to maintain fair price shops’ operations and prevent any deprivation of rations. Through coordination with the Revenue Department, we are facilitating prepared food packets to everyone in need,” said Sirsa.