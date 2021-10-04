Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi News / Delhi minister Satyendar Jain instructs officials to repair roads with precision
Delhi minister Satyendar Jain instructs officials to repair roads with precision

Published on Oct 04, 2021 12:24 AM IST
Delhi minister Satyendar Jain. (HT Photo)
By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

Delhi public works department (PWD) minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday inspected the damaged and pothole-ridden roads in the national capital and directed officials to repair them with “utmost precision” by October 20.

On Friday, the Delhi government announced that a massive drive will be launched to revamp all roads under the PWD which have been damaged due to rains and other reasons.

“The Delhi government is repairing all the potholes caused due to heavy rainfall. In this regard, inspected the roads with PWD officials today (Saturday).

“Directed them to work with utmost precision and complete the work by 20 October as directed by CM Arvind Kejriwal,” Jain said in a tweet. According to PWD data, there are 1,357 potholes, while patch work is required at nearly 309 locations in the city.

The chief minister had recently directed officials to fill potholes by October 10 and repair broken patches by October 20.

PWD officials said maintenance vans will be deployed in large numbers so that every area is covered under the special drive.

Officials said Jain emphasised on the importance of impact-based output and instructed engineers to maintain the pace along with keeping the quality standards in mind while repairing the roads.

The PWD manages 1,260-km road network in the national capital.

