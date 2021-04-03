Delhi: More than 1,000 fined for three days in a row for violating Covid norms

Delhi Police on Saturday said it penalised at least 12,000 people in the last two weeks for not following Covid-19 preventive measures as cases continue to rise across the Capital. The police issued 11,800 challans in the last two weeks to people for flouting the face mask rule and 125 people were fined during the same period for not adhering to social distancing rules.

The police also said that in the last 15 days at least 842 people have been fined per day for flouting the face mask rule. The Delhi Police said that earlier in March, 272 people per day were fined for flouting the face mask rule, marking a steep rise in the number of violations.

Delhi Police data showed that between March 10 to March 19, a total of 2,720 challans were issued to people for flouting the face mask rule but the number rose to 11,800 between March 20 and April 2. The number of people fined for violating the social distancing measures between March 20 and April 2 rose to 125 while earlier, between March 10 and March 19, 33 people were issued challans.

The Delhi Police also said that more than 1,000 people have been fined in the last three days for not wearing masks. Delhi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Chinmoy Biswal said strict action is being taken against violators in the Capital in the interest of the public as cases are rising. “We are taking strong action by sensitising and prosecuting the violators in the interest of the public. We have enhanced the checking and issuing challans to people who are not following the Covid-19 norms since cases are again rising in the national Capital,” Biswal was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

According to data shared by the Delhi Police, 536,256 people have been fined since June 15 for not wearing masks and 38,631 people have been fined for not adhering to social distancing protocols. The Delhi Police have issued 578,324 challans since June 15.

Delhi reported 3,594 cases of Covid-19 on Friday recording the highest daily count this year. The city’s death toll touched 11,050 with 14 fresh fatalities.

(with inputs from PTI)