Delhi municipal election schedule likely to be announced today

The State Election Commission is likely to announce the municipal election schedule in Delhi at 4pm on Friday, an official said days after a delimitation panel constituted following the merger of the three civic bodies into a unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) submitted its final report in October.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The focus shifted to the commission and the preparations for holding municipal elections after the completion of the delimitation. The polls were abruptly postponed in March this year when the Centre announced the civic bodies will be merged. A unified MCD came into being in May.

The elections were originally scheduled to be held in April 2022. On March 9, the commission called a press conference to announce the schedule before announcing the Centre has sent a note on unifying the three civic bodies.

Parliament passed a law to unify the three municipal corporations, which also mandated a reduction in the number of wards from 272 wards to 250 wards, prompting the delimitation exercise. The exercise was completed on October 17.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The commission has appointed election officers and fixed the expenditure limit over the last week as part of preparations for the elections. An official said all the 56,000 electronic voting machines have been rechecked and resealed for use.

The commission on November 1 finalised the list of polling stations. Officials said there will be 13,667 polling stations with an upper limit of 1,500 voters each.

The Congress has filed a petition in Delhi high court against the delimitation order, calling it flawed and biased.

The court has asked the Centre, the Delhi government, and the Centre-appointed delimitation panel for their responses to the plea against the final report on the demarcation of municipal wards.

Delhi Congress chief Anil Kumar, the petitioner, submitted the formula adopted for the exercise was “wholly, arbitrary, irrational, unintelligible, confusing and suffered from various legal infirmities”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The court will hear the matter next on December 14.

Municipal wards in Delhi will have 40,000-89,000 voters with seats spread across 24 assembly constituencies undergoing major changes in terms of name and size.

The Union home ministry accepted and notified the final delimitation report through two notifications on October 17, paving the way for holding municipal elections in Delhi.

Boundaries of the wards have been carved out to reduce the variation in population in each ward — from 35,000-90,000 in the draft report to 40,000-89,000 in the final report. The population variation was one of the main objections raised.

The smallest ward under the new setup will be Kanjhawala with 40,467 people, and the largest ward will be Mayur Vihar Phase-1 with a population of 88,878.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Based on feedback, the panel approved name changes of wards in 15 cases while major population variation occurred in 24 assembly constituencies. Overall 1,720 objections were received after the draft report was shared in the public domain.

A total of 23 wards were removed and one ward has been introduced to bring down the total wards from 272 to 250.

The 2011 Census was used as the basis for the distribution of population across the 250 wards. The process was finalised while ensuring each ward has a well-defined boundary such as a drain or a road within an assembly constituency.

The delimitation panel approved 15 name change proposals based on the feedback received on the draft report.In many cases, petitions to restore the original names were received.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}