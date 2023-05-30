Kejriwal announces 10L ex gratia to kin of murdered Delhi teen, slams Centre

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced an ex gratia of ₹10 lakh for the family of the 16-year-old girl who was stabbed to death by her boyfriend in the city's Shahbad Dairy area. Kejriwal told a press conference that minister Atishi would be visiting the girl's family, and the government would ensure that the accused receives the harshest punishment. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“It is a deeply distressing incident. The Delhi government will provide a compensation amount of Rs. 10 lakhs to the girl's family, and we assure them that our government will ensure that the accused receives the strictest punishment,” Kejriwal said.

Referring to the CCTV footage of the gruesome murder that occurred on Sunday, he said, “It is unbearable to witness such visuals where the murderer violently takes the girl's life.”

The chief minister also expressed concern over the law and order situation in the national capital, requesting the central government, which controls Delhi Police, to fulfil their responsibilities.

He said, “We are concerned about the law and order situation in Delhi. We request them to allow us to perform our duties and fulfil their responsibilities as well. We will carry out what the Constitution has assigned to us, and the same is expected from them.”

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury was also present at the press conference as the Left party came out in AAP's support to oppose the Centre's ordinance on the control of administrative services in Delhi.

The girl was stabbed 16 times

According to initial findings from the autopsy, as reported by news agency ANI, the girl was stabbed 16 times and suffered a fractured skull after being assaulted with a blunt object. The CCTV footage captured the horrifying attack, in which the killer also used a large stone to attack the girl.

The video, which Hindustan Times has viewed but chosen not to publish, shows the girl being pinned to a wall and repeatedly stabbed by the accused. Shockingly, the murder took place in plain view of people passing by just inches away from the attacker.

The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Shahbad Dairy Police Station in Delhi, and the body of the girl, a resident of the local JJ Colony, was discovered lying on the streets.

Sahil was caught after his phone call to father

Sahil, who brutally stabbed his girlfriend to death, was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshah on Monday. According to police sources cited by ANI, Sahil had switched off his phone and gone into hiding following the incident. However, his location was revealed when he made a phone call to his father.

The accused previously worked as a mechanic specializing in AC and refrigerators, and was involved in a relationship with the victim. On Sunday night, the duo got into a fight following the girl's plan to attend a friend's son's birthday party. The accused then intercepted and stabbed her multiple times in a horrific attack.

