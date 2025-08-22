The Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department has initiated a ₹9.5 crore project to develop the Najafgarh riverfront as a recreational space along the drain’s Vipin Garden section near Dwarka, senior officials said. Consultancy work has been completed, and the project is expected to be finished within six months, according to a government official. Delhi: Najafgarh drain to get Atal Park, riverfront space at ₹ 9.5 cr cost in Dwarka

The department has earmarked 21 acres of land near Vipin Garden for the riverfront, which will be transformed into a community recreational and social hub. “Atal Park will be set up over an area of 21 acres in Vipin Garden. The department has about 50 acres of land near the drain, out of which 21 acres will be developed as a park with recreational spaces and other activities like children’s zones; play areas would be set up in the remaining area,” an official said.

Facilities proposed under the project include a landscaped park, walking tracks, gazebos, vehicle parking, Chhath Ghat, open gyms, children’s play zones, cricket nets, and colourful water fountains. “The project will have several paved areas, gazebos and walking tracks where about 4,200 sqm of Kota stone will be used,” an official added.

Plantation of more than 10,000 plants is part of the plan, with a focus on native species. “Plants of native species will be planted in Atal Park, including Kamini, curry leaf plants and herbs. Species such as Mahua trees, which are rarely seen in Delhi, will also be planted,” the official said. Other species include Neem, Kachnar, Amaltas, Silk Cotton, Kalpa Vriksha, Sheesham, Gulmohar, Mango and Amla.

The Najafgarh drain, also known as the Sahibi river, is the largest drain emptying into the Yamuna. It has been the focus of several cleaning and rejuvenation projects, including desilting, construction of sewage treatment plants, and riverfront development. Earlier in April, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inspected several ongoing projects to clean the Yamuna and announced the plan to develop a riverfront along the Sahibi River.

Officials said about 50 acres of I&FC land near Dwarka Mor had been lying vacant for years and had been encroached upon. “CM had talked about developing a park on this land and developing this part of Najafgarh drain as a riverfront,” an official said.