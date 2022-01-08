Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi, NCR witness heavy rainfall, thunderstorms
Delhi, NCR witness heavy rainfall, thunderstorms

The India Meteorological Department has forecasted thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain over entire Delhi and adjoining areas of Delhi NCR.
The Weather Department has predicted a cloudy sky for Delhi till January 9.(HT File Photo)
Published on Jan 08, 2022 06:17 AM IST
ANI | , New Delhi

Delhi and its adjoining areas witnessed heavy rainfall with thunderstorms in the early hours of Saturday.

"Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and Delhi NCR (Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Karnal, Panipat, Gannaur, Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Jhajjar, Sohana, Palwal, Nuh (Haryana) Baraut, Bagpat (UP) and Tizara (Rajasthan)," tweeted India Meteorological Department.

With rain lashing several parts of Delhi and the temperature dipping further, homeless people are taking refuge in night shelters. The Weather Department has predicted a cloudy sky for Delhi till January 9.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital improved to 'poor' from 'very poor' category on Friday, a day after the national capital experienced intermittent rain spells, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 273, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

