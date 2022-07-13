Indian couple from Vietnam caught in Delhi with 45 guns worth 22 lakh: Report

Customs officials at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport have arrested an Indian couple from Vietnam after 45 guns worth over ₹22 lakh was seized from two bags in their possession.

"They admitted (they had) previously smuggled 25 pieces of guns having a value of over ₹12 lakh," a senior customs official at the national capital's IGI airport told news agency ANI.

"Ballistics reports will confirm whether the guns are real or not... but, in a preliminary report, NSG (National Security Guard, the country's elite counter-terrorism unit) has confirmed that the guns are fully functional and can be used," the official told ANI.

Visuals shared by ANI on Twitter showed a frightening collection of handguns neatly laid out on a table. More guns were seen tossed into a plastic bag.

It is unclear how the guns and the couple - who have not been identified so far - escaped security checks while leaving Vietnam.

Further details on this story are awaited.

With input from ANI

