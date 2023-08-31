Woman's head crushed by another vehicle as she leans out of bus window to vomit

A 20-year-old woman died Wednesday in a freak road accident in Delhi after she leaned out of the bus she was travelling in, leading to her head being crushed between two vehicles, police said.

The offender driver fled from the spot after the accident, the police said, adding that search for him is going on.

The victim was identified as Baby, a resident of Pratapgarh district in Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place in Delhi's Alipur area. The victim was on her way to meet her brother in Punjab on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Following the accident, the victim had been taken to the SRHC hospital in Narela in an injured state and the police were informed about the incident.

By the time police reached the hospital, she was dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

The deceased woman was travelling from Pratagarh to Ludhiana and was accompanied by her sister Poonam and brother-in-law Santosh, and their three children. She had taken a Haryana roadways bus at the Inter State Bus Terminal in Delhi's Kashmiri Gate.

Near Khampur (Alipur), she took her head out of the window to vomit after she felt sick and a vehicle came from behind on the driver’s side and crushed her head, the police said.

'Offender on run'

Hindustan Times' sister publication Live Hindustan reported that the offending vehicle was a tempo. Reportedly, a tempo driver was allegedly attempting to escape the traffic jam by passing through the driver's side and led to the accident.

Following the incident, the victim's elder sister held the woman who had fainted, in her lap while waiting for the police. However, the bus driver decided to rush the woman to the hospital where she was declared dead.

CCTV footage is being checked to ascertain the identity of the offender and the details of the vehicle. A legal action is being taken in the matter, police said.

