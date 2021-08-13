Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi: No new Covid deaths in city for two days in a row
delhi news

Delhi: No new Covid deaths in city for two days in a row

So far, 25,068 people have succumbed to the illness in the city, shows state government data.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 02:26 AM IST
Currently, 502 people in the Capital are battling the viral infection.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file photo)

The city added 49 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, showed data from the state government’s daily health bulletin, even as it added no deaths of the disease for the second day in a row — the first time this has happened in the city since the early days of the pandemic in May last year.

The city’s fresh case-count on Sunday came on the back of 71,348 new tests, 0.07% of which returned positive. This statistic has been below 1% in Delhi for 74 days, and lower than 5% for 84, shows data from the state government.

Currently, 502 people in the Capital are battling the viral infection.

