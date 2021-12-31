Delhi: North civic body seals four liquor outlets over ‘violation’

The latest action taken report released by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Friday shows that four more liquor shops have been sealed by the civic body citing violations related to unified building bye-laws and illegal constructions. The total number of liquor shops sealed by the north MCD now stands at nine while closure notices have been issued to 12 more units.

Leader of the house in the north MCD Chhail Bihari Goswami said the shops, which have been sealed, are located in Jharoda, Phool Bagh in Ibrahimpur, Nathupura, DR Chamber commercial complex, Naraina Vihar Local Shopping Complex, main Bawana Road, Rohini Sector 17, Mangolpuri and Jwalapuri market in Paschim Vihar.

“The units have been sealed for violating municipal norms with regard to building byelaws. The drive against liquor shops will continue in January,” said Goswami.

The north MCD’s action taken report further states that in the case of the 12 shops which have been served sealing notices, either the deputy commissioner has granted time to the shop owners to close the establishment or action is pending in some cases due to non-availability of police force.

From last month, the BJP led municipal bodies are carrying out verification drives to check for violations at the liquor shops that have been opened after the Delhi government rolled out its new excise policy on November 17 last year. All the three municipal corporations have also passed resolutions against the new liquor policy in December urging the Delhi government to take a look at the policy again and cancel licences for operating liquor shops in residential areas.

Mayor of east Delhi municipality Shyam Sunder Aggarwal said so far, the civic body has sealed eight liquor shops while show cause notices have been issued to 70 units. “Our teams are checking the violations related to the Master Plan of Delhi 2021. Any property found violating the building byelaws is being sealed” he added.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has so far sealed four liquor outlets in Kakrola, Nangli, Sakrawati and Rajapuri areas, all of which fall under the Najafgarh zone, said an SDMC official. The three civic bodies have sealed total 21 units so far.

With municipal elections in Delhi just months away, the BJP led municipal functionaries are trading barbs with the AAP government over the new excise policy. The Aam Admi Party, which is the leader of the opposition in the MCDs, have maintained it is a tactic used by the BJP to divert attention from issues such as corruption and misgovernance. The BJP’s Delhi unit has said it will hold protests across the city on January 3 if the new excise policy is not withdrawn.

