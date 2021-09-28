Delhi orders ‘complete ban’ on sale, bursting of firecrackers till January 1

In a bid to curb high air pollution, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Tuesday banned the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the national capital till January 1, 2022. Citing the directive from the National Green Tribunal, DPCC said it is planning a comprehensive program for the prevention, control and abatement of air pollution.

"There will be a 'Complete Ban' on bursting and sale of all kinds of firecrackers up to 01.01.2022 in the territory of NCT of Delhi," the order reads.

Delhi government had already announced a ban on the sale, use and storage of firecrackers in the national capital this Diwali. In a series of tweets, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the ban was announced in view of deteriorating air quality over the past three years.

“Last year, the complete ban was imposed late, after looking at the rising pollution levels in the city. Because of this traders had already bought stock and they had to face losses. This time, traders are requested not to stock up on crackers,” he had tweeted.

Delhi’s air quality takes a major dip during the winter season when the particulate matter concentration, PM2.5 and PM10, goes much beyond the prescribed standards. Pollutants from stubble burning in adjoining states, vehicular pollution, particulate matter from construction work majorly contribute to the decline in air quality which is further exacerbated by firecrackers during Diwali and New Year celebrations.

DPCC said that large scale celebrations by the bursting of firecrackers will result in violation of social distancing norms, which could lead to another Covid-19 surge. It further noted that the firecrackers would result in a high level of air pollution leading to serious health issues in Delhi, “which under the prevalent pandemic crisis situation is not favourable for the cause of larger community health.”